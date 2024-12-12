Vista: RV park evictions are illegal
The City of Vista’s Fair Housing Attorneys said the evictions of residents at an affordable RV park is illegal.
The City of Vista’s Fair Housing Attorneys said the evictions of residents at an affordable RV park is illegal.
"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family," her sister and mom said of their search, during which time her dad also died by suicide
Trump and his billionaire allies are out of touch with a crisis facing more than 600,000 Americans, advocates tell Alex Woodward
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A man who was captured on video attacking a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom after vaulting over her bench and desk has been sentenced to decades in prison. Deobra Redden was ordered on Tuesday to serve between 26 and 65 years in a Nevada prison for the attack on Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus, KLAS-TV in Las Vegas reported. Redden, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September to attempted murder and other charges, ending his trial shortly after Holthus had testified that she feared for her life when Redden vaulted over her 4-foot-high (1.2-meter-high) bench and landed on her.
Police say they have arrested 17 people, including an Ontario government employee, connected with an alleged criminal network that's been planning and perpetrating home invasions, armed robberies and drug trafficking in the Greater Toronto Area.Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida announced the results of the year-long investigation Monday at a news conference at police headquarters in Aurora, which included a combined 83 charges laid."We have shown once again our commitment to our community, that when c
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared some sweet and unexpected snaps to mark the festive season over the years
A man allegedly caught on camera sucker-punching a stranger in Vancouver's downtown last month has been charged with assaulting two more people in random attacks in the previous week.Zachary Tyrell Shettell is now facing three assault charges in relation to a series of incidents that have underscored fears about public safety in Vancouver.According to police, Shettell was arrested last week following the release of a video showing a man being punched in the face and knocked to the ground on Nov.
The federal labour minister says the government will remain on the sidelines as the Canada Post strike nears four weeks.
Sara Sharif, 10, died after suffering more than 25 broken bones and being bitten, burned and restrained, the Old Bailey heard.
A 44-year-old Whitecourt man who was shot down at his workplace over the weekend is being remembered as a loving family man who was a pillar of the northwestern Alberta community.David Beauchesne, a husband, father and local youth hockey coach, was shot to death on Saturday afternoon at the industrial shop near Whitecourt, where he worked as a foreman. Mathew Charles Jackson — a 43-year-old Whitecourt resident and Beauchesne's one-time colleague — has been charged with second-degree murder.The A
The body of Elizabeth Pollard, 64, was recovered on Dec. 6, three days after she was first reported missing
After he failed to steal a car, four men beat and held down serial killer Richard Ramirez until police arrived
A burning garbage truck exploded Friday in a Chicago suburb sending debris flying in the air and hurting three first responders with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the explosion caused substantial property damage in the area.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted a woman of crimes against humanity for keeping a Yazidi woman as a slave in Syria and sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
Roger Schweda was arraigned on Monday in connection with the deaths of his mother, Shari Schweda, and their neighbor, Thomas Farnsworth
The 61-year-old mother called police after surviving multiple gunshots, according to reports
The 'Property Brothers' star shows off he and his fiancee's holiday-cheer-infused family home in a new video tour
The couple had been hand-delivering their wedding invitations just ten days from their wedding, scheduled for Dec. 14
The Prince of Wales was given gifts as he visited the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment for a Christmas lunch
The Albany Police Department confirmed that the girl, who fell into an icy lake trying to save her classmate, has died