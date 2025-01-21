Vivek Ramaswamy to announce run for Ohio governor next week, leaving DOGE

Vivek Ramaswamy will launch his campaign for Ohio governor next week after stepping away from the Trump administration’s efforts to cut government spending, according to a source familiar with his plans.

President Donald Trump had tapped the Ohio entrepreneur and former presidential candidate to lead the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk. The organization, which is not an official government agency, will advise the White House on potential strategies to reduce federal spending.

A spokesperson for DOGE told the Associated Press that the commission’s employees will be unable to run for office.

The source, who was granted anonymity to discuss Ramaswamy’s unannounced plans, said he has a “warm and cordial” relationship with Trump and Musk, and the two support his run for governor.

NBC News first reported the timeline for Ramaswamy’s campaign announcement.

“It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE,” Ramaswamy posted on X. “I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio.”

Ramaswamy, a suburban Cincinnati native who lives near Columbus,has long been expected to run for governor in Ohio in 2026. Current Gov. Mike DeWine is term limited and just appointed his preferred successor, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, to the Senate seat previously held by Vice President JD Vance.

It initially appeared Ramaswamy would use his work at DOGE as a springboard for the governor’s race. He also emerged as a late contender for the Ohio Senate seat after Trump urged him to consider the appointment, should he get an offer.

But Ramaswamy also came under fire in recent weeks for defending technology companies’ embrace of H-1B visas to hire foreign workers. He attributed such decisions to American “mediocrity” and a cultural embrace of lazy sitcom characters.

Despite the hiccup, Ramaswamy had a prominent spot for Trump’s swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol.

Ramaswamy won’t be the only Republican running for governor in Ohio next year, although support from Trump could give him a leg up in the primary. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Treasurer Robert Sprague are also seeking the job.

