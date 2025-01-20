Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer lead Trump’s DOGE with Elon Musk

Katie Hawkinson
·3 min read
Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk (AP)
Biotech entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk.

The White House confirmed his departure on Monday to the Associated Press just hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term. This announcement comes after several news outlets published reports late last week indicating Ramaswamy would leave his role, citing unnamed sources familiar with the internal dynamics of DOGE.

Spokesperson Anna Kelly told the AP Ramamswamy “played a critical role” in helping create DOGE.

“He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today,” Kelly said. “We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

Ramaswamy walks alongside Musk and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson as they arrive for Trump’s inauguration. The former presidential candidate will no longer lead DOGE as he reportedly prepares to run for Ohio governor (AP)
The change in leadership comes after friction between Ramaswamy and incoming agency staff, CBS News reported Sunday. Those close to Musk have also undercut Ramaswamy in recent weeks and are frustrated with his lack of participation in the heavy lifting they must do, according to CBS News.

Ramaswamy is now expected to launch a bid for Ohio governor to replace the term-limited Republican state leader Mike DeWine.

If Ramaswamy launches his campaign and wins, it will be his first time holding public office. The entrepreneur and Cincinnati native previously ran a Republican presidential campaign before dropping out in January 2024 and endorsing Trump.

In Ohio, Ramaswamy would likely have to face off against the state’s attorney general Dave Yost, who has made headlines for fighting to defend the state’s six-week abortion ban law. Meanwhile, former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton recently announced her campaign to run as a Democrat.

Now, it appears Musk will be the sole leader of DOGE — at least for now.

The Trump administration was already sued at least four times on Inauguration Day over DOGE, with three of the lawsuits arguing it is violating a federal transparency law.

Trump is expected to soon sign an executive order that will establish DOGE as operating “within” the US government, Semafor reported, despite Trump’s initial statement that it would be an advisory board operating outside of government. Should Trump sign the order, it would be among the 200 executive orders he is expected to issue within his first day of office.

It’s unclear what exactly will happen to these lawsuits if the order is signed. However, Kel McClanahan, an attorney with the National Security Counselors who authored one of the lawsuits, told The Washington Post the filing would still be valid even if some DOGE staffers are working within the government. He also noted that their lawsuit would be moot if DOGE becomes a government office.

More to come...

