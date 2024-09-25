Vivek Ramaswamy says he didn't see evidence of Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs

WASHINGTON - Staunch Trump ally and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said he didn’t see evidence of Haitian migrants eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio - a debunked allegation that was pushed by former President Donald Trump during the presidential debate this month.

“Having gone to Springfield, I didn't see that evidence,” Ramaswamy said on CNN Tuesday, before adding that “there are residents in the community that have pointed to that.”

Ramaswamy’s latest comments come after he held a town hall in Springfield on Sept. 19, and sidestepped questions from reporters about Trump’s claim.

"I'm not here to talk about the issues the media has really loved to obsess over," Ramaswamy said during the event. "Cats and dogs, we're not talking about it. We're talking about human beings who have been affected in this community."

Former republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a town hall, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Bushnell Events Center in Springfield. Ramaswamy held a town hall to discuss the nationâ€™s immigration debate and other political topics.

Ramaswamy dropped out of the presidential race in January and endorsed Trump. He has embraced baseless conspiracy theories, including one that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was an inside job.

Numerous political leaders have pushed back against Trump’s claim, including Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine who called the allegation a “piece of garbage” and said there is no evidence to support the claim.

Vice President Kamala Harris said that her heart breaks for the Haitian community in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists in Philadelphia last week.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump ally says he didn't see evidence of Haitian migrants eating pets