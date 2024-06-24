Vivica A. Fox Reveals 60th Birthday Plans and New Project with “Empire” Costar Jussie Smollett (Exclusive)

"We've known each other for a very long time... And the main thing is that it's good to see my friend smiling again," Fox told PEOPLE of Smollett. "Everyone deserves a second chance"

Vivica A. Fox has big things coming up!

The Keeping Up with the Joneses star, 59, spoke with PEOPLE at Project Angel Food's Lead with Love 5-Year Anniversary Special on Saturday, June 22, to talk about her upcoming 60th birthday and projects in the works.

While opening up about her birthday plans, she said she is ready to enter a new decade of life, which she hopes will be the best yet.

“I am so comfortable in the skin that I'm in,” she said. “I am so at peace with turning 60. I mean, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh my God,’ but I feel like I'm going to be sizzling at 60, even sexier at 70 and awesome at 80. Lord willing.”

As for a big party, Fox explained that she has “everything already together,” but is doing things differently this year. Usually, Fox takes 30 of her friends to Jamaica but for her 60th bash, she is going home.

“I'm just going to my hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana with my family,” she shared. “My mother's getting elderly and we wanted to make sure that we celebrate at home with her because she isn't able to go to Jamaica.”

She added: “And it's funny, because she goes, ‘Y'all going to the islands this year, baby?’ And I said, ‘No, we're not. We're going to be home.’ And she goes, ‘Great. Do I get to come to the party?’ And I said, ‘Yes, you do, Mom.’”

As she ushers in this next era, Fox revealed that she is working on a new project — with former Empire costar Jussie Smollett, who has stayed out of the public eye since he allegedly staged a hate crime against himself in 2019.

The actress told PEOPLE that she has known Smollett since he was a kid, and the two “have a special bond.”

“We've known each other for a very long time, and I call him nephew because we've talked through the good, bad and everything,” she explained. “And the main thing is that it's good to see my friend smiling again. That's the main thing that's important to me. But he is my director of our new film that's coming out called The Lost Holiday. And can I tell you, I was so thrilled to read the comments. Everyone deserves a second chance.”

Fox recently posted a birthday tribute for Smollett on Instagram, bringing in mixed opinions about him returning to the public eye through their new movie. She admitted she was nervous at first, but she always knew she was going to stick by him.

“Things happen,” she said.

As for his invite to the big 60th birthday party, Fox reveals Smollett will be there, along with “some other friends” joining her in Indiana.

“I've just got the invitation together that I'm going to be passing out next week, but I already let him know that he's invited and he's excited,” she shared.



