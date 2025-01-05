The Vivienne death: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner dies suddenly aged 32

James Lee Williams, the popular British drag performer, actor and singer who went by the name The Vivienne, has died aged 32.

The news was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones, who shared a statement from social media.

“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” Jones said.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.”

The Vivienne, who was born in Wales and based in Liverpool, rose to prominence after competing in and eventually winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, having previously been appointed as the UK Drag Ambassador to the US show four years earlier.

Among their many memorable moments on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was their candid discussions about dealing with drug addiction: “I didn’t really expect to talk about it, but when you’re on a reality TV show you do open up a lot more, because it’s just a pressure cooker of emotions and personalities,” they said in a 2021 interview.

They revealed that they often received at least 30 messages a day from fans who had been inspired to get clean.

“I also get messages off dads who have just discovered their son really loves Drag Race and they think maybe they’re gay, [saying] ‘I’ve tried everything to try and help him along, what can I do?’ When I reply, I’ll usually say something like, ‘You’re doing everything right. They’re young, they’ll find their people, they’ll find their tribe, they’ll find out who they are – as long as you are there to love and support them, you’re doing everything right’,” they added.

After Drag Race, The Vivienne went on to appear in the critically acclaimed, award-winning medical drama This is Going to Hurt, based on Adam Kay’s memoir of the same name.

They were the first drag performer to compete on Dancing on Ice in 2023, finishing in third place.

The Vivienne (third from left) at the premiere of series one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

In 2024, they starred as the Wicked Witch of the West in a UK and Ireland tour of The Wizard of Oz musical, calling it “the most iconic story ever told”.

“It’s probably been the best experience of my life so far,” they told InCommon in an interview in January last year. “Just the rehearsal process alone was wonderful – being surrounded by the most amazing, talented and creative people, and for them to welcome me with open arms and actually enjoy what I’m doing with the role.

“I feel very blessed and I keep feeling like I’m the one that’s ended up in Oz and that I’m going to wake up in Kansas once more and realise it was all a dream.”

The Vivienne reprised their role at the Gillian Lynne theatre in the West End.

The Vivienne attends RuPaul's DragCon UK 2020 at Olympia London (Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Jones’s statement concluded: “We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

In a separate post, he said these were words he “never wanted to write”, adding: “No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other.

“I’m so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life every day for the last five years.”

Jones continued: “It’s tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled and thrived in. I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP my wonderful friend, You left us way too soon.”

The Vivienne attends RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening in New York, 2022 (Getty Images for VH1/Paramount +)

Following the news, tributes immediately began pouring in from hundreds of The Vivienne’s friends and supporters.

“I don’t have the words. Utterly heartbroken,” RuPaul’sDrag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote.

Sharing photos of herself with The Vivienne, she said: “I don't know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK.

“You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all.”

She added: “I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever.”

“I’m so sorry,” fellow drag artist Bimini wrote on Jones’s post. “I’m in total shock.”

Former Little Mix star and solo artist Perrie Edwards shared a series of heart emojis, while singer Nicole Appleton wrote: “Oh Simon I’m so sorry sending you love.”

Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley called The Vivienne an “incredible human”.

“Never stop shining your beautiful light over us all,” she wrote. “Love and strength to all your family. We will miss you so much.”