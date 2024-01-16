Vladi Miguel Guerrero, son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero, agrees to deal with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Yet another member of the Guerrero clan is headed to pro ball.

Vladi Miguel Guerrero, an outfielder/infielder who is a son of Hall of Fame slugger Vladimir Guerrero and a half-brother of Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets on Monday.

A left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic, the 17-year-old Guerrero was among the players the Mets reached deals with as the 2024 international signing period opened.

The Mets also agreed with the No. 6 overall prospect, catcher Yovanny Rodriguez; No. 31, shortstop Yensi Rivas; and No. 41, outfielder Edward Lantigua, at $950,000.

Players born from Sept. 1, 2006, through Aug. 31, 2007, are eligible to sign during this year’s period, which ends Dec. 15. Teams have signing bonus pools ranging from about $4.65 million to approximately $7.1 million; signing bonuses of $10,000 and under don’t count against a team’s cap.



