Vladimir Putin reappoints defence minister to Russia's Security Council in reshuffle

Vladimir Putin pictured with Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow in February (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed replacing Sergei Shoigu as defence minister as he appointed him secretary of Russia's national security council.

Putin nominated civilian Andrei Belousov, a former deputy prime minister who specialises in economics, to replace Shoigu as Russia’s defence secretary.

The president on Sunday evening signed a decree for Shoigu - who has been defence minister since 2012 and is a long-standing Putin ally - to become the secretary of Russia's Security Council replacing incumbent Nikolai Patrushev.

The reshuffle, announced by the Kremlin on Sunday, comes as Putin starts his fifth presidential term and is the most significant undertaken by the president since his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The announcement came amid Russia’s renewed armoured push across the border in north-eastern Ukraine, forcing thousands of Ukrainians to flee the Kharkiv area.

Sergei Shoigu (AP)

Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia's General Staff, will remain in his post as will Sergei Lavrov, the country's veteran foreign minister, the Kremlin said.

Following the announcement Shoigu is expected to be replaced, UK defence secretary Grant Shapps predicted Russia’s next defence minister will be another of Vladimir Putin’s “puppets”.

“Sergei Shoigu has overseen over 355k casualties amongst his own soldiers & mass civilian suffering with an illegal campaign in Ukraine,” he said.

“Russia needs a Defence Minister who would undo that disastrous legacy & end the invasion – but all they’ll get is another of Putin’s puppets.”