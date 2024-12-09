Vladimir Putin has suffered 'strategic political defeat in Syria with planes ready to evacuate Russia forces'

Vladimir Putin has suffered a “strategic political defeat” in Syria with transport aircraft at an air base which could be used to evacuate Russian forces, say military experts.

The Russian president launched a military intervention in 2015 to prop up Bashar al-Assad’s regime during the Syrian civil war.

He stepped in after then US president Barack Obama decided against decisive action against Assad for breaking a “red line” in his military’s use of chemical weapons on rebel-held areas of the country.

Putin’s move was seen as showing the strength of a dictator against apparent weakness by the democratic West.

In summer 2013, MPs in the UK had rejected possible British military action against Assad’s government to deter the use of chemical weapons, after dozens of Tories joined forces with Labour to oppose the move with the shadow of the Iraq War still looming large.

Then Prime Minister David Cameron said he would respect the defeat of a government motion by 285-272, ruling out joining US-led strikes.

But with Putin’s focus and military now firmly deployed in Ukraine, the Russian president only offered limited support to Assad to keep him in power, with air strikes, as Islamist rebels swept across the country forcing him to flee into exile in Moscow.

“The rapid collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, a regime that the Kremlin helped prop up since 2015, is a strategic political defeat for Moscow and has thrown the Kremlin into a crisis as it seeks to retain its strategic military basing in Syria,” said the Institute for The Study of War.

The Washington-based think tank added: “The Kremlin reportedly secured an agreement on Dec. 8 with unspecified Syrian opposition leaders to ensure the security of Russian military bases in Syria, but the contours of this arrangement and its longevity remain unclear given the volatile and rapidly evolving political situation in Syria.

“ISW has collected strong indicators that Russia has been setting conditions to evacuate its military assets from Syria and that Russian military basing is not secure.”

It highlighted satellite imagery showing four military transport aircraft, three Il-76 and one An-124, at the Russian Khmeimim Air Base in Syria’s Latakia province “possibly in order to evacuate limited amounts of Russian military assets from the country”.

But it stressed that a far bigger operation would be needed for a full evacuation from the air base and the maritime base at Port of Tartus.

“Geolocated footage published on December 6 showed Russian forces transporting S-300 or S-400 and Tor-M1 air defence systems near Baniyas along the M1 Lakatia-Tartus highway, possibly as part of a tactical redeployment or for evacuation out of Syria,” it added.

“A Russian source claimed on December 8 that Russian forces ‘are leaving Syria completely’ and withdrawing from Khmeimim Air Base and the Port of Tartus.

“The loss of Russian bases in Syria will have major implications for Russia’s global military footprint and ability to operate in Africa.”

The Kremlin said on Monday that it was too early to say what the future would hold for Russia’s military bases in Syria, adding that it would be the subject of discussion with the new rulers in Damascus.

After a lightning advance of a militia alliance spearheaded by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former al-Qaeda affiliate, Assad fled to Russia, raising questions about the two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria.

Asked about the future of the bases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It’s premature to talk about it yet.”

“This is all a subject for discussion with those who will be in power in Syria,” he stressed, adding that there was “extreme instability” in the country.

“Of course, everything is being done now that is necessary and everything that is possible in order to get in touch with those who can deal with security. And, of course, our military is also taking all necessary precautions.”

The Tartus facility is Russia’s only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, and Moscow has used Syria as a staging post to fly its military contractors in and out of Africa.