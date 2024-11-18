Who was Vladimir Shklyarov? Ballet star dies aged 39 after falling from building

Wonder of nature: Victoria Tereshkina, pictured with Vladimir Shklyarov, took the role of heroine Nikiya in the opening night of La Bayadère (Alastair Muir)

Vladimir Shklyarov, a celebrated Russian ballet dancer, has passed away at the age of 39 after falling from the fifth floor of a building.

According to Russian media, federal officials are looking into his death, which was reported by the St Petersburg firm Mariinsky Theatre on Saturday, November 16.

Representatives for the theatre told the media that while on painkillers, he fell from the fifth storey of a building in St Petersburg. The ballet company said in a statement: “This is a huge loss not only for the theatre's staff but for all of contemporary ballet.

“Our condolences to the artist’s family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent.”

Who was Vladimir Shklyarov?

Shklyarov was born in St Petersburg in 1985 and studied at the famed Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet, graduating in 2003.

He began working for Mariinsky Theatre the same year and rose to the position of principal dancer in 2011, which is the highest position in a ballet company.

Shklyarov performed as the principal dancer in a number of shows over his 20 years with the company, including Giselle, Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Swan Lake, and Romeo and Juliet.

He gave performances at esteemed locations all over the world, such as the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Royal Opera House in London.

Shklyarov performed as a guest artist at the American Ballet Theatre in 2014 and 2015.

He married Maria Shirinkina, a fellow dancer with the Mariinsky Theatre, in 2013, and welcomed two kids together.

Tributes made to Vladimir Skhlyarov

American Ballet Theater remembered him on Instagram as “an extraordinary artist whose grace and passion inspired audiences worldwide”.

“Rest in peace, Vladimir. Your light will continue to shine through the beauty you brought to this world,” the post added.

Mariinsky dancer Diana Vishneva said: “This tragedy brings only tears and sadnesss … This is the tragedy for our theatre, our common grief, feeling of emptiness. You were the favourite partner … My beautiful Romeo, my brave Prince in Cinderella.”

Shklyarov's death was described as “a stupid, unbearable accident” by fellow dancer Irina Baranovskaya in a post on Telegram, a well-known social media platform in Russia. She claimed that he “went out onto the balcony to get some air and smoke” and “lost his balance”.