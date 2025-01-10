VLC player will start using AI-generated subtitles and real-time translation that works offline

Saqib Shah
·2 min read
VLC’s update could make hunting for subtitle files a thing of the past (Alamy/PA)
VLC’s update could make hunting for subtitle files a thing of the past (Alamy/PA)

VLC, the swiss army knife of video players that can handle almost any type of content you throw at it, is about to get even more versatile.

At the CES tech show in Las Vegas, which ends on January 12, VLC showed off a new feature that uses artificial intelligence to automatically generate subtitles for what people are watching.

Furthermore, it can translate subtitles to viewers’ local language on the fly, with support for 100 languages in the pipeline.

Crucially, all this AI processing happens locally on users’ devices so none of their data is sent to the cloud, according to the company. This offline capability makes the feature a win for privacy-conscious users – especially given VLC's reputation as the go-to player for all kinds of downloaded videos, including those from, shall we say, less-than-official sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

With AI at risk of becoming a gimmick as more tech companies force it into their products, this use of the tech is a breath of fresh air – and something users actually need. It is just a shame VLC hasn’t revealed a release date yet. But, the way the company is talking it up, it feels as if it could be coming soon.

Here is how the company describes the new feature: “VLC now offers real-time automatic subtitles and translations for any video, powered by cutting-edge AI models. This innovation, running entirely offline on your device, ensures privacy, accessibility and seamless multilingual viewing. Language barriers are a thing of the past!”

As The Verge points out, AI-powered subtitling has been in the works for some time, mainly as a plugin using OpenAI’s speech recognition system, Whisper. However, this new demo marks a significant upgrade, integrating the feature directly into the VLC app itself.

News of the feature comes on the heels of a significant milestone for VLC. The open-source media player has now hit a jaw-dropping six billion downloads, and user numbers are continuing to grow “even in the age of streaming services”, according to Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the president of its parent organisation, VideoLAN.

Latest Stories

  • Nvidia Advances Generative AI and Gaming GPUs, Oppenheimer Reports

    Nvidia showcased three AI models, with Nemotron utilizing Meta Platforms' Llama large language model.

  • Apple AirPods weren't on sale for Boxing Day — but they're almost $50 off on Amazon Canada right now

    Amazon customers say they're "absolutely blown away" by the "game-changer" earbuds.

  • A law that will soon take effect in the U.S. would ban providers from distributing the TikTok social media app unless its China-based owner sells to a non-Chinese company. TikTok's owner, ByteDance, is arguing in the U.S. Supreme Court that the law violates the right to free speech.

    The company that owns TikTok goes to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to try to fend off a new law that would see the wildly popular social media app banned later this month.The law would prohibit companies such as Apple and Google from making TikTok available to users in the United States unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sells it.The ban is due to take effect on Jan. 19, the day before Donald Trump's inauguration as president.The U.S. top court&nbsp;is hearing ByteDance's last-ditch attempt to get the ban tossed out as unconstitutional.Here's what you need to know.&nbsp;Why do U.S. lawmakers want to ban TikTok?&nbsp;The U.S. government sees TikTok's Chinese ownership as a "grave threat to national security" because the Chinese government has the power to compel ByteDance to hand over user data and because of the fear that China could use TikTok's powerful algorithm to spread disinformation."TikTok's collection of reams of sensitive data about 170 million Americans and their contacts makes it a powerful tool for espionage, and TikTok's role as a key channel of communication makes it a potent weapon for covert influence operations," U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar&nbsp;wrote in a&nbsp;government brief to the court.The government argues that the law does not intend&nbsp;to restrict the free speech of users but instead aims to end a foreign adversary's control of TikTok.&nbsp;&nbsp;How would the ban work?&nbsp;&nbsp;The law would ban TikTok in the U.S.&nbsp;if ByteDance fails to divest its ownership of the app and sell it to a non-Chinese company by Jan. 19.It makes it unlawful for anyone to "distribute, maintain, or update" the app in the U.S. and carries the threat of steep fines of up to $5,000 per user against anyone who breaks the law.This means it wouldn't immediately affect anyone who has already downloaded TikTok, but the app stores would no longer be permitted to carry TikTok in the U.S.,&nbsp;and users would be unable to get upgrades or newer versions of the app.Congress passed the bill last year with strong bipartisan support in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, before&nbsp;President Joe Biden&nbsp;signed it into law.WATCH | U.S. lawmakers in favour of requiring TikTok's parent company to sell app:What will the Supreme Court case hinge on?The case amounts to a clash between two fundamental principles of U.S. law: the First Amendment right to free speech versus the government's authority to determine national security concerns, said&nbsp;Gus Hurwitz, academic director of the Center for Technology, Innovation and Competition at the University of Pennsylvania's Carey Law School in Philadelphia.Hurwitz said&nbsp;ByteDance's position is that the intended effect of the law is to stop the company from speaking to Americans.TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies during a hearing of the House energy and commerce committee on the social media platform's consumer privacy and data security practices and impact on children, in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2023. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)"The company is making a pretty straightforward First Amendment-style argument here, that they are a speech platform, that in many ways they are no different from a newspaper, a magazine, any other website," Hurwitz said in an interview with CBC News.Freddy Tran Nager, associate director of the digital social media program&nbsp;at the University of Southern California, Annenberg,&nbsp;said&nbsp;ByteDance's argument is "a little thin.""This legislation does not ban TikTok based on its content," Nager said in an interview. "The concerns are over data privacy, specifically the data of American citizens."Can the U.S. legally force ownership change on TikTok?The U.S. has a long history of restricting foreign ownership of broadcast outlets such as radio stations and television networks, but restricting ownership of a social media platform is a new frontier.Kate Ruane, director of the free expression project at the Center for Democracy and Technology in Washington, D.C., described&nbsp;the law as unprecedented.Devotees of TikTok gather outside the Capitol in Washington on March 13, 2024, as the U.S. House passed a bill that would lead to a ban of the popular video app if its China-based owner doesn't sell. Lawmakers contend the app's owner is beholden to the Chinese government. (J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press)"Banning an entire speech platform within the United States is a violation of the constitution of the highest order," Ruane said in an interview."It prevents 170 million TikTok users from using the medium of their choice to communicate online in ways that have nothing to do with the government's stated concerns," she said.The ban could be averted if ByteDance begins negotiations to sell the app to a non-Chinese owner, but the company has not given any indication that's happening.WATCH | Why TikTok says it shouldn't be banned in the U.S.:What's the timeline for a ruling?&nbsp;The Supreme Court agreed to an expedited hearing of the case, given the law's looming Jan. 19 implementation date."I expect that if the court is going to side with TikTok, we will hear very quickly," likely next week, Hurwitz said. "If an injunction isn't immediately issued ... I would interpret that silence to mean with very high confidence that the court is going to decide against TikTok."&nbsp;What happens once Donald Trump takes office?&nbsp;Trump's inauguration take place on&nbsp;Jan. 20, one day after the ban is scheduled to take&nbsp;effect. After favouring a ban on TikTok during his first term, he has changed his tune. Trump&nbsp;now wants the law halted, and his lawyers filed a "friend of the court" brief on his behalf ahead of Friday's hearing."President Trump opposes banning TikTok in the United States at this juncture, and seeks the ability to resolve the issues at hand through political means once he takes office," the brief says.Nager said&nbsp;he suspects the incoming Trump administration "would like to have TikTok as part of a larger package of negotiations [with China], whether it's tariffs or other imports or other military agreements."Trump could issue an executive order that postpones enforcement of the law, Hurwitz said, but added that in the long term, it's unlikely the new president would use up political capital trying to get the&nbsp;law overturned when so many Republican lawmakers are firmly opposed to Chinese ownership of the app.Would Canada be affected?&nbsp;The prohibition on distributing TikTok applies only to entities in the U.S.Separately, the federal government ordered TikTok&nbsp;in November to cease its business&nbsp;operations in Canada, but it is not restricting the app's availability.

  • xAI is testing a stand-alone iOS app for its Grok chatbot

    Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, is testing out a stand-alone iOS app for its chatbot, Grok, which was available only to X users until now. The app, currently live in multiple countries, including the U.S., Australia, and India, can access real-time data from the web and X; offers generative AI features like rewriting text, summarizing long paragraphs, a little bit of Q&A; and can generate images from text prompts. Currently, the site says "coming soon" when you log in with an xAI account.

  • What happens if the US bans TikTok?

    TikTok wouldn’t simply vanish off your smartphone – but in the long term, banning the Chinese video app could rip the heart out of American youth culture, writes Io Dodds

  • Tesla’s Robot Business Is Closer Than You Think

    Tesla is using artificial intelligence to build self-driving cars and humanoid robots. Wednesday evening, CEO Elon Musk gave a video interview at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. “I don’t want to blow your minds, but AI is going to be big,” Musk told Stagwell CEO Mark Penn. “AI will do anything you want and even suggest things you never thought of.”

  • These 'extremely comfy' earbuds have 'amazing' sound — they're 69% off on Amazon

    Shoppers say these Monster earbuds "exceed expectations," and you can save $90 on them for a limited time.

  • SK Chief, Nvidia’s CEO Discuss Ways to Deepen AI Efforts

    (Bloomberg) -- The chairman of SK Hynix Inc.’s parent and Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang met Wednesday to discuss AI, suggesting the two companies are exploring ways to deepen one of the most important relationships in artificial intelligence hardware.Most Read from BloombergNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeDutch Central Bank Restores Amsterdam’s ‘Ugliest Building’Can American Drivers Learn to Lo

  • TikTok fights looming ban in U.S. Supreme Court. What you need to know

    The company that owns TikTok goes to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to try to fend off a new law that would see the wildly popular social media app banned later this month.The law would prohibit companies such as Apple and Google from making TikTok available to users in the United States unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sells it.The ban is due to take effect on Jan. 19, the day before Donald Trump's inauguration as president.The U.S. top court is hearing ByteDance's last-ditch

  • ‘Orange Idiot’: Actor Forced to Flee Wildfire Tears Into Trump on CNN

    The Young and The Restless star Eric Braeden criticized Donald Trump during a CNN interview early Friday for the president-elect’s response to the California wildfires. Braeden, 83, was interviewed on the network after he posted a dramatic video on his Instagram account Thursday showing a wall of flame approaching his home of over 40 years. “Well, we’re going to have to evacuate our house,” Braeden can be heard saying in the clip. “Okay, everyone, you see this beautiful area go up in flames. Unb

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Donald Trump Shared Two Maps Of Canada As Part Of The United States That Are Going Viral

    2025 is definitely off to a weird start.

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • The LA wildfires are ripping through the celebrity-packed Pacific Palisades. Here's which stars have lost homes.

    "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, and Rainn Wilson have lost their LA homes.

  • Helen George shows off incredible physique in skintight outfit and knee-high boots

    Call the Midwife star Helen George was a vision on Thursday when she stepped out in a seriously figure-hugging ensemble and fabulous knee-high boots. See photos.

  • 2 Women Were Forced at Gunpoint to Dig Their Own Graves Before Being Shot: How 1 Victim Survived

    The victim confronted one of her assailants in court

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Perform at Jimmy Carter's Funeral, Making Rare Joint Appearance amid Ongoing Lawsuit

    The married country singers first met the Carters on a Habitat for Humanity building project

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.