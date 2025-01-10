VLC player will start using AI-generated subtitles and real-time translation that works offline
VLC, the swiss army knife of video players that can handle almost any type of content you throw at it, is about to get even more versatile.
At the CES tech show in Las Vegas, which ends on January 12, VLC showed off a new feature that uses artificial intelligence to automatically generate subtitles for what people are watching.
Furthermore, it can translate subtitles to viewers’ local language on the fly, with support for 100 languages in the pipeline.
Crucially, all this AI processing happens locally on users’ devices so none of their data is sent to the cloud, according to the company. This offline capability makes the feature a win for privacy-conscious users – especially given VLC's reputation as the go-to player for all kinds of downloaded videos, including those from, shall we say, less-than-official sources.
With AI at risk of becoming a gimmick as more tech companies force it into their products, this use of the tech is a breath of fresh air – and something users actually need. It is just a shame VLC hasn’t revealed a release date yet. But, the way the company is talking it up, it feels as if it could be coming soon.
Here is how the company describes the new feature: “VLC now offers real-time automatic subtitles and translations for any video, powered by cutting-edge AI models. This innovation, running entirely offline on your device, ensures privacy, accessibility and seamless multilingual viewing. Language barriers are a thing of the past!”
VLC automatic subtitles generation and translation based on local and open source AI models running on your machine working offline, and supporting numerous languages!
Demo can be found on our #CES2025 booth in Eureka Park. pic.twitter.com/UVmgT6K4ds
— VideoLAN (@videolan) January 8, 2025
As The Verge points out, AI-powered subtitling has been in the works for some time, mainly as a plugin using OpenAI’s speech recognition system, Whisper. However, this new demo marks a significant upgrade, integrating the feature directly into the VLC app itself.
News of the feature comes on the heels of a significant milestone for VLC. The open-source media player has now hit a jaw-dropping six billion downloads, and user numbers are continuing to grow “even in the age of streaming services”, according to Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the president of its parent organisation, VideoLAN.