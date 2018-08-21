This VMAs Triple Nominee Just Turned the Perfect Clashing Pedicure Into a Red Carpet Win

Calin Van Paris
1 / 90

This VMAs Triple Nominee Just Turned the Perfect Clashing Pedicure Into a Red Carpet Win

SZA stepped out on this evening's VMAs red carpet in a neon pedicure hue that clashed purposefully with her soft blush pink palette.

When balancing a winning red carpet beauty equation, hair and makeup tend to function as the most crucial factors. But when a nail color moment that's just the correct amount of bold and playful is added into the mix, the striking note seems entirely strategic. For a prime example, look to triple nominee SZA, who stepped onto the 2018 MTV VMAs red carpet with her toes painted a show-stopping shade of neon yellow.

While the performer's makeup was hued to match her fluttery, pale pink Rodarte dress—think glassy blush-stained lips, shimmering lids, and a swipe of highlighter—the ethereal look was tempered by the contrasting pedicure shade, which clashed just enough to skew purposefully irreverent. An ample collective of her signature curls finished one of the night's most most quietly striking looks, all while inspiring a new red carpet ethos that's one part statement-making, one-part sly, wholly and convincingly original.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the 2018 MTV VMAs Red Carpet:

MTV VMAs 2018: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner in Tom Ford

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj in Off-White

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Ora in Jean Paul Gaultier

Photo: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter in Versace

Photo: Getty Images

Fabolous

Photo: Getty Images

Blac Chyna

Photo: Getty Images

Deena Cortese

Photo: Getty Images

Algee Smith in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish in Naeem Khan and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Maluma

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott

Photo: Getty Images

Blake Lively in Ralph & Russo

Photo: Getty Images

Tyga

Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Hart

Photo: Getty Images

Iggy Azalea in Fausto Puglisi

Photo: Getty Images

Scott Rogowsky

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Munn in David Koma

Photo: Getty Images

Nessa in Off-White

Photo: Getty Images

Karlie Kloss in Elie Saab

Photo: Getty Images

Shanina Shaik in Naeem Khan

Photo: Getty Images

Anna Kendrick

Photo: Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg in Prada

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Pesce and Mike Sorrentino

Photo: Getty Images

DJ Cassidy

Photo: Getty Images

Bobby Lytes

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Barrios

Photo: Getty Images

SZA in Rodarte

Photo: Getty Images

Ken Jeong

Photo: Getty Images

Hayley Kiyoko

Photo: Getty Images

Camila Cabello in Oscar de la Renta and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Erica Mena

Photo: Getty Images

Logic

Photo: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown in Rosie Assoulin

Photo: Getty Images

Amber Rose

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole 'Snookie' Polizzi

Photo: Getty Images

Chloe x Halle in Iris Van Herper

Photo: Getty Images

King Princess in Adam Selman

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Pump

Photo: Getty Images

Shay Mitchell in Nicolas Jebran

Photo: Getty Images

Willy William

Photo: Getty Images

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled and Nicole Tuck

Photo: Getty Images

Smokepurpp

Photo: Getty Images

Grace VanderWaal in a Eugenia Kim hat

Photo: Getty Images

G-Eazy

Photo: Getty Images

Farrah Abraham

Photo: Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese

Photo: Getty Images

Jacob Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Joshua Bassett

Photo: Getty Images

Jessie Reyez

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Petras in Moschino

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Avenatti

Photo: Getty Images

Amara La Negra

Photo: Getty Images

Bethany Meyers and Nico Tortorella

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus

Photo: Getty Images

Juice WRLD

Photo: Getty Images

Madison Beer in Raisa & Vanessa

Photo: Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Photo: Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

Photo: Getty Images

Quavo and Offset of the Migos

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell

Photo: Getty Images

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir

Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davison and Ariana Grande

Photo: Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders in Dundas

Photo: Getty Images

Vinny Guadagnino

Photo: Getty Images

Sibley Scoles

Photo: Getty Images

Emery Kelly, Ricky Garcia, and Liam Attridge of Forever in Your Mind

Photo: Getty Images

Morgan Saint

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B in custom Nicolas Jebran and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes in Paul Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Keltie Knight in Saint Laurent

Photo: Getty Images

Rose Bertram in Jean Louis Sabaji Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Frankie Grande

Photo: Getty Images

Lilliana Vazquez

Photo: Getty Images

Winnie Harlow in Zuhair Murad Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Kasaei

Photo: Getty Images

Asher Angel in Dior Homme

Photo: Getty Images

Pauly D

Photo: Getty Images

Chantel Jeffries in Redemption

Photo: Getty Images

Bryce Vine

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Andrea

Photo: Getty Images

Ashanti

Photo: Getty Images

Mona Scott-Young

Photo: Getty Images

Juju

Photo: Getty Images

Britton Rizzio and Jay Martin

Photo: Getty Images

Sherrie Silver in Galvan

Photo: Getty Images

https://assets.vogue.com/photos/5b7af4bf72286a04fe978d63/master/w_660,h_165,c_limit/2018-VMAs-Banner.jpg

See the videos.