This VMAs Triple Nominee Just Turned the Perfect Clashing Pedicure Into a Red Carpet Win

When balancing a winning red carpet beauty equation, hair and makeup tend to function as the most crucial factors. But when a nail color moment that's just the correct amount of bold and playful is added into the mix, the striking note seems entirely strategic. For a prime example, look to triple nominee SZA, who stepped onto the
2018 MTV VMAs red carpet with her toes painted a show-stopping shade of neon yellow.
While the performer's makeup was hued to match her fluttery, pale pink Rodarte dress—think glassy blush-stained lips, shimmering lids, and a swipe of highlighter—the ethereal look was tempered by the contrasting pedicure shade, which clashed just enough to skew purposefully irreverent. An ample collective of her signature curls finished one of the night's most most quietly striking looks, all while inspiring a new red carpet ethos that's one part statement-making, one-part sly, wholly and convincingly original.
