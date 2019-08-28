Vogue Gets Ready With Camila Cabello Ahead of the VMAs—From Fittings to Showtime

Camila Cabello had an eventful night at this year’s MTV VMAs, which occurred on Monday in Newark, New Jersey. In addition to winning the Best Collaboration award with Shawn Mendes for “Señorita,” the duo—fast becoming pop’s hottest couple—performed their summer hit together in typically sultry style. Ahead of the big night, Vogue followed the superstar as she entered her final fittings with the stylist duo Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn—and got all the details on her red carpet dress and performance look in the process.

A few days before the 36th annual ceremony, Cabello cemented her red carpet look with Haenn in her hotel room: a white-hot Balmain dress with side cutouts, designed by Olivier Rousteing. Choosing it off the plentiful rack of options, Cabello said, “This one really stuck out to me because it’s very romantic, which is kind of where I am in life right now.” (It doesn’t take a detective to know this is a reference to her blossoming romance with Mendes.) Other frocks she tried on before music’s biggest night? Her crocheted, crystal-covered performance dress by PatBO, as well as an after-party dress—also by Balmain—that she planned to take to Shake Shack the minute she exited the stage.

Come show day, Cabello began her morning with her dog, Leo, by her side. Then, it was time to meet up with the glam squad: Makeup artist Patrick Ta and hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos worked on the singer’s beauty as she rehearsed “Señorita” with earphones in. She also shared some of her pre-show rituals: “I’ll do a 15-minute meditation. And I like to listen to something inspiring,” she added, sharing of her favorite current songs on her get-hyped playlist (Both Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” and Janelle Monáe’s “Make Me Feel” make the cut.)

After a quick cameo from Mendes—“It’s our first time performing [Señorita] live together,” she said—Cabello then slipped on her Balmain dress, accessorized with Jimmy Choo ankle-strap sandals and jewelry from Djula and Amwaj, before hitting the red carpet in style. Above, watch the full video.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the 2019 MTV VMAs Red Carpet:

MTV VMAs 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Taylor Swift in Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz Photo: Getty Images More

Megan Thee Stallion Photo: Getty Images More

Story continues