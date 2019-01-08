The Vogue100 Hosts an Intimate, Post-Golden Globes Lunch

Story continues

Before the Golden Globes-buzz had a chance to die down, The Vogue100 hosted an intimate lunch to kick off red carpet season and de-brief on the awards show trends. The setting, the Terrace at the Sunset Tower Hotel, provided the perfect de facto clubhouse for Vogue100 to launch in elegance and chat about all things red carpet, among florals from Lily Lodge. Co-hosted by stylist Kate Young, guests including Alexandra Dwek, Christine Chiu, and Shelley Belling indulged in light bites and lively conversation on the evolution of the carpet and its impact on fashion, namely, the carpet from the previous day.

Anita Bhatia joined by her cousin Nina dished on their Globes favorites with designer Laura Brock and Sarah Lanni. Moving between the two tables to chat with guests was Vogue’s Cameron Bird, while artist Beau Dunn glittered in sequins and chatted about the changes in the art scene and upcoming exhibitions with Sydney Holland. But after the last fry was nibbled, it was time for a truly indulgent moment with make your own sundaes to close out the event. A sweet finish to a delectable start to a new year.