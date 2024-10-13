Morning Mail: voice champions mark anniversary of no, Labor vows Queensland nuclear vote, Israeli tanks enter UN base

Paul Gallagher
<span>A girl has the Aboriginal flag painted on her face during an event last year in support of an Indigenous voice to parliament.</span><span>Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/EPA</span>
A girl has the Aboriginal flag painted on her face during an event last year in support of an Indigenous voice to parliament.Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/EPA

Good morning. In a rallying cry for unity one year on from the bruising experience of referendum rejection, key proponents of the Indigenous voice to parliament have challenged Australians to come together to forge a more “authentic Australia”.

We also report this morning that Queensland’s premier, Steven Miles, has promised to hold a plebiscite on nuclear power if he wins the upcoming state election.

Business leaders are laying the blame for Australia’s housing supply crisis on local government delays on application decisions. And UN peacekeepers say Israeli tanks forcibly entered their base in southern Lebanon in a “shocking violation”.

Australia

  • Exclusive | Steven Miles will hold a plebiscite on Peter Dutton’s nuclear power plans if he wins the 26 October Queenslans poll, a move that could polarise the electorate at the next federal election.

  • A year later | Pat Anderson, a prominent backer of the Indigenous voice to parliament, has challenged Australians to be “bigger and wider – to be grand” a year after the referendum’s defeat.

  • Housing crisis | The Business Council of Australia has blamed slow local council decision-making for worsening the housing supply crisis, saying delays are making developers reluctant to invest.

  • Greyhound racing | As more cases of greyhounds being unnecessarily euthanised are revealed, activists want stricter reporting requirements for the racing industry in Victoria.

  • The Agenda | Australia’s proposed world-leading tax transparency scheme faces trouble in parliament, where the Coalition want to water it down and the Greens want to toughen in up, Paul Karp writes.

World

Full Story

The next generation fighting for an Indigenous voice

A year ago on 14 October, as the results of Australia’s 2023 Indigenous voice to parliament referendum rolled in, many people were left devastated. One year on from the referendum, the Uluru youth dialogue co-chairs Allira Davis and Bridget Cama tell Reged Ahmad why they haven’t given up on constitutional recognition for First Nations Australians.

In-depth

The voice was never going to be a magic bullet, no matter how much the Albanese government attempted to sell it as such, Celeste Liddle writes. But the reality was that what was on the table was a smidgen better than nothing. “I don’t want to revisit the fallout of the voice referendum,” she writes, “but I do want to look at how Australia can move forward: we cannot maintain the status quo.”

Not the news

This month then comedian Geraldine Hickey went looking for tawny frogmouths, a charismatic bird with a frog-like beak and mottled feathers. While she forgot her binoculars and didn’t know she was in the right spot, after a couple of minutes she spotted one. And then another. “I just felt like a bird god,” she says. This week Hickey is among thousands of Australians taking up the opportunity to try 20 minutes of birdwatching as part of BirdLife Australia’s annual Aussie Bird Count.

The world of sport

Media roundup

The Victorian government’s compensation offer to former foster care children has been described as an “insult” to victims, ABC News reports. Australia’s first defence intelligence chief has been appointed as the next Australian Border Force commissioner, the Australian reports. A five-year study run out of the University of Tasmania is showing drops of 25% in the dementia risk of its study participants, the Mercury reports. Teachers are shunning incentive payments of up to $50,000 to take up hard-to-fill roles in regional Victoria, the Age reports.

What’s happening today

  • Queensland | Early voting will begin today for Queensland’s state election.

  • WA | The Yindjibarndi compensation case over the Fortescue Solomon mine hub is to be heard in the federal court in Perth.

  • NSW | A supreme court hearing is scheduled for a police officer accused of killing a 95-year-old dementia patient when he Tasered her.

