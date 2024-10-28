'The Voice' Fans Are Buzzing Over Gwen Stefani's Dramatic New Look

Gwen Stefani has been a coach on The Voice for seven seasons, and for seven seasons she has continued to wow Voice fans not just with her commentary and encouragement towards her teams, but also for the very vibrant, fun and some might even say eclectic outfits that continue to keep us surprised episode after episode. It's not an outfit fans are talking about this week, though, but rather a dramatic new 'do.

The No Doubt songwriter stepped out during the first and second nights of the Battle Rounds with her bright blonde locks in loose waves rocking some majorly blunt bangs that had viewers talking on social media about her new look. On an Instagram jointly posted by Gwen's Instagram account and NBC's The Voice account, comments quickly flooded in about the hair change-up.



"The BANGS!!!! Are EVERYTHING 😍😍😍😍," someone said. "Gwen's hair is so cute!!! She reminds me of Suzanne Somers," another commented. "LOVE this look!!!" a different fan wrote. One person chimed in, "[It's] giving off 'the sweet escape' vibes with the hair!! 😍."

When it came to Gwen's team this week, four of the eight team members she had battle against one another moved on to the next round: Sydney Sterlace, 15, Frankie Torres, 24, Jan Dan, 29, and Mor Ilderton, 20.

But there was one showdown that stood out from the rest, mostly because of how it ended. When Gwen put Frankie Torres against Gabrielle Zabosky with both singing a cover of "Never Tear Us Apart" by INXS, Gwen named Gabrielle the winner, However, fellow coach Reba McEntire ended up coming in with her "steal" and swooping Frankie up for her team, which means Frankie gets to stay another week as a part of Reba's team.

Tonight on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, the Battles will continue with Night 3. We expect to see some other major changes — in addition to Gwen's new 'do — headed our way.

