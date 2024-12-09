When is 'The Voice' finale on? Date, time, finalists, where to watch and stream

Competition is ramping up as the final contestants prepare to duke it out in "The Voice" Season 26 finale.

The singing show's season finale is set to premiere this week, pitting new judges Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, veteran judges Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire, and their remaining teams against each other.

Five singers remain after three were eliminated from the "Top 8" during the semi-finals, including Jan Dan from Team Gwen, Adam Bohanan from Team Reba and Christina Eagle from Team Snoop. Bublé's team remains at full force moving into the finale, standing two members strong instead of one.

The top five will compete live for the grand prize of $100,000 and a record deal.

The two-part finale also promises appearances and performances from guest stars and judges themselves, including a cameo from Martha Stewart, former coach Kelly Clarkson and Sting.

Here's how to watch "The Voice" Season 26 finale.

When does 'The Voice' Season 26 finale premiere?

"The Voice" Season 26 finale will air live in two parts. The first episode will hit TVs on Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and the second on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Where to watch 'The Voice' Season 26 finale

New episodes of "The Voice" Season 26 air on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. Those looking to watch it the old-fashioned way will have to find their local channel to turn on NBC and catch it there or online at NBC.com.

Episodes also stream on Peacock the following day. Peacock plans start at $7.99 a month with ads and $13.99 a month without.

Who will compete in the 'The Voice' Season 26 finale?

Team Snoop: Jeremy Beloate

Team Reba: Danny Joseph

Team Gwen: Sydney Sterlace

Team Bublé: Shye and Sofronio Vasquez

Who are the judges on 'The Voice' Season 26?

The coach lineup for "The Voice" Season 26 includes Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

Contributing: Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY

This story was updated to correct a typo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice' Season 26 finale: Date, time, finalists, where to watch