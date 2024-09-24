‘The Voice’ Season 26 Episode Release Schedule

“The Voice” is back for Season 26, and it’s bringing new coaches along with it.

The rules are just as they were before: only one artist will be crowned the winner of $100,000 and earn a record deal with Universal Music Group. “The Voice” kicks off on Monday, with the first round of the competition being the iconic blind auditions. The first judge to push the button and recognize the singer’s talent gets to claim them as their own as their mentee for the season.

Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire have returned as coaches, but there are some newcomers who are ready to make their mark in Season 26.

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “The Voice” Season 26 premiere?

“The Voice” Season 26 will have a two-hour premiere on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

It will also have a Tuesday premiere on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. EST, and the show will air two episodes weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays afterward.

New episodes will also land on NBC’s streamer Peacock the day after their first run on the network.

Are new episodes of “The Voice” Season 26 streaming?

Yes, new episodes of “The Voice” Season 26 will air NBC on Mondays, starting at 8 p.m. PST, and will air on Peacock on Tuesdays starting at 9 p.m. PST.

“The Voice” Season 26 release schedule so far:

Here’s the episode release schedule so far.

Season 26, Episode 1: “The Blind Auditions” Premiere, Part 1 — Monday, Sept. 23

Season 26, Episode 2: “The Blind Auditions” Premiere, Part 2 — Monday, Sept. 30

Who are the coaches for Season 26 of “The Voice”?

Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire will return as coaches for “The Voice” Season 26, and joining them as new coaches this time around are rapper Snoop Dogg and singer-songwriter Michael Bublé.

However, Season 26 will be neither Bublé’s nor Snoop’s first collaboration with “The Voice.” In Season 3, the Canadian singer/songwriter served as an advisor to Team Blake Shelton. As for Snoop Dogg, the rapper served as a mega mentor in Season 20.

Carson Daly returns as the host of the competition series.

