“The Voice”'s Sloane Simon Takes the Stage Days After Her Dad Dies — and Brings All of the Coaches to Tears

Sting will return to the competition show next week to play bass as the contestants perform duets of his songs

Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Sloane Simon

Sloane Simon is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Simon brought all four coaches on The Voice to tears when she confessed that her father had died in the days leading up to her performance.

For the playoffs round, Simon, 20, took the stage to perform a rendition of Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" and left the coaches in awe, including her own coach Michael Bublé.

"I know how brave you are," Bublé said after the performance. "I know you and your family are going through stuff. You just lost your dad."

The singer, 49, added, "You said that you would stay because he would've wanted you to be here."

Simon then said that her dad told her she would be "crazy to turn back" so she "sang for him."

"The spirit of your father is telling me to give you a hug right now," Snoop Dogg said, getting up from his chair to give her a hug. "I'm so proud of you right now."

Bublé then gave Simon some feedback — and while he was a fan of Simon's performance, he chose two other contestants on his team to move forward to the live shows, meaning Simon's time on The Voice is now over.



"No. 1, I love you. No. 2, I thought your performance was marvelous. No. 3, I know that your dad must be so proud of you," he said. "I can't really express to you in any words how highly I think of you and how amazing I think what you've done today is."

He added in a one-on-one: "It is a testament to her strength that she's here and I have no idea how she found the inner strength to do what she did today."

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Sloane Simon, Michael Buble, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg

Earlier in the episode, Simon revealed that her dad's oncologist had said he had "a couple days to a couple weeks left" to live.

"It's tough not being with my family but he wants me to be here. My mom wants me to here, my sister and my brother, everybody wants me to be here because this opportunity, being here gives them something to be excited for too," she said.

According to her official The Voice bio, Simon began playing the guitar at age 8, when her parents bought her the instrument to help distract from her mother's battle with an aggressive spinal cancer. Though her mom went into remission, the cancer returned, and she recently underwent surgery. Around the same time, her father was also diagnosed with late-stage cancer.

When it came time for Bublé to choose his two contestants to move on to the live shows, the singer said he felt "really lucky" to be chosen by them.

He ultimately selected Sofronio Vasquez and Shye over Simon.

Next week, Sting — who served as Gwen Stefani and Snoop's mega mentor this season — will return to the show to play bass as the finalists perform duets to his songs.

Jan Dan and Adam Bohanan will perform "Roxanne," Vasquez and Jeremy Beloate will perform "Every Breath You Take," Shye and Sydney Sterlace will perform "Fields of Gold" and Danny Joseph and Christina Eagle will perform "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.

