When is 'The Voice' on? Start time, who's left, where to watch and stream Season 26

"The Voice" coaches have spent all season assembling and trimming their teams to a pair of singers they believe can win it all.

The singing competition is set to commence its live shows Monday night where the final eight will compete to earn their spot in the finale. The series completed its playoffs stage last week where each coach narrowed their teams down to two.

The remaining contestants will perform on Monday, when U.S. viewers will vote for their favorite renditions. On Tuesday, the contestants with the most votes will continue, regardless of what team they're on.

Season 26 marked the debut of new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé while Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani returned seeking a second victory. McEntire has won the show once in Season 25 with soul singer Asher HaVon while Stefani has won once in Season 19 with pop artist Carter Rubin.

"Snoop's team is dynamic and amazing, Gwen has two people that are absolutely unbelievable, and Reba? She also has two people that defy any sort of genre and raise their game every single time I see them," Bublé said according to an NBC news release. "For me, the most exciting thing is the power shifts to where it should be, and that's in your hands, America."

Who is left on 'The Voice'?

Team Snoop: Christina Eagle and Jeremy Beloate

Team Reba: Danny Joseph and Adam Bohanan

Team Gwen: Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace

Team Bublé: Shye and Sofronio Vasquez

When do the live shows start on 'The Voice'?

"The Voice" Season 26 live shows will air on Monday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

How to watch, stream 'The Voice' Season 26

New episodes of "The Voice" Season 26 air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Episodes also stream on Peacock the following day.

Who are the coaches for 'The Voice' Season 26?

The coach lineup for "The Voice" Season 26 includes Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

Stefani is in her eighth season as a coach, while last season's champion, the Queen of Country, is in the midst of her fourth consecutive turn. Bublé and Snoop Dogg are both first time coaches.

Contributing: Gabe Hauari

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice' Season 26: Live shows date, time, who's left, how to watch