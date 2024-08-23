The Voice UK confirms unexpected format change

ITV

The Voice UK series 13 spoilers follow.

The Voice UK has confirmed an unexpected format change for the new season.

ITV1 has already announced a radical reinvention of the coaches' panel, as will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones are joined by newcomers LeAnn Rimes and duo Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

However, the show will also make an unusual tweak to its celebrity mentor round. While Sir Tom, LeAnn and the McFly boys will presumably turn to some famous friends to mentor their squads, will.i.am will be enlisting artificial intelligence.

The Black Eyed Peas star is using his custom-programmed AI assistant Fyilicia to offer his contestants guidance on what it takes to win The Voice, reports Metro.

"How many people understand the business of music? I felt that way too," he told the outlet. "That’s why we get attorneys and managers to help us navigate contracts, business terms, finance. That’s all going to change and my mentor, Fyilicia, is the representation of that advancement.

ITV

"It’s an AI. I converse with Fyilicia pretty much every day. 'Hey, help me out with this lyric. Hey, I got this contract. Help me, like, figure it out.' And that’s the power of this new technology."

This unexpected format shift follows on the heels of The Voice making significant changes to refresh the talent show for its 13th season.

ITV made headlines last September when Olly Murs would be dropped from The Voice's coach lineup after six years on the show.

"I'm gutted. I got the call last week to say I won't be back on the show, and it's a bit of a shock, to be honest," he told The Sun.

ITV

"But I don't want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, 'It was my decision'. I don't want to do that."

His fellow Voice coach Anne-Marie was also dropped from the panel after three years on the ITV1 talent competition.

The Voice UK will return to ITV on August 31, 2024 for season 13.

