The Voice UK fans ‘disgusted’ over ‘rubbish’ finale format

The Voice UK fans have been left frustrated after the season finale ended on an unexpected note.

The latest season of the singing competition came to a conclusion on Saturday night (26 October) with the final four acts taking to the stage for the last time.

Ava, Billy & Louis, Deb-Ora, and Storra all performed to thrilled reactions from their coaches: Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, and LeeAnn Rimes.

Fans were similarly taken aback by the great performances, but were left confused when host Emma Willis declared that the winner would be decided via a studio vote.

In some previous seasons of the TV competition, the public would have a say in deciding the winner. This year, viewers at home were disappointed to learn they could not contribute given that the series was pre-recorded, with filming beginning in February 2024 and concluding in June.

“Not being live is very annoying,” wrote someone on X/Twitter. “Leaving it down to the studio audience to vote.”

One person wrote: “I think the public should vote on The Voice UK, not the audience.”

Emma Willis on ‘The Voice UK’ (ITV)

Another added: “How poor is it that the winner is decided by 200 audience members who have applied for free tickets [...] and not the viewing public!”

“That’s crazy,” wrote someone else. “It really diminishes the show by not having a public vote.”

One fan did not mince their words, writing on X/Twitter: “Genuinely disgusted with ITV for letting the studio audience decide after a whole series! 200 free ticket holders is absurd.”

“Not even a live studio audience and doesn’t seem the biggest, too,” said another person. “Disappointing for a final. Plus no public vote.”

Someone else added: “They want you to watch The Voice UK every week but you cannot vote for [your] favourite. Down to studio audience. Rubbish.”

(The Voice UK)

“I’m crazy bitter that we can’t vote,” said one person.

Some people, however, did take solace in the fact that they agreed with the studio audience’s choice of winner: “At least it was the right result, though.”

“Despite it being a s*** format with no public vote, the right person won! Well done Ava,” said a second person.

It was Bristol singer Ava who triumphed after an emotional rendition of her original song “The Long and Winding Road”. Speaking after her win was announced, the 21-year-old said: “Speechless like I am every time, but more speechless this time.”