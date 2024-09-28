The Voice UK fans react to surprise audition

The Voice UK fans reacted to a surprise audition this weekend, which saw Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher turn their chair around in curiosity.

The ITV show returned on Saturday (September 28) with its latest episode, which saw the four coaches - will.i.am, Tom Jones, LeAnn Rimes, and Danny and Tom - preside over the latest group of auditionees as they sang for a place in a team.

One such contestant was Bette Reynolds, a 76-year-old Scottish woman who had been living in Canada for the past 50 years. Wanting to celebrate her youth, she opted for a rendition of The Sugarhill Gang's 'Rapper's Delight', wowing the crowd in the process.

During the performance, the judges immediately bought into the energy that was on offer, with McFly duo Danny and Tom inching towards their red buzzer as their curiosity began to increase. They eventually pressed the button, adding another singer to their team in the process.

"We had to turn to see what was creating this amazing atmosphere in this room. Every single person that I was looking at out there (in the crowd) had the biggest smile on their face," said Tom, with Danny adding that he hoped Bette was pleased to be joining their team.

"I'm very happy," Bette confirmed, adding that she has "been through a rough time this year" after her husband passed away but that she had been keen to go ahead with her audition.

The coaches weren't the only ones who were impressed with Bette's infectious energy, with several fans taking to social media to express their enthusiasm. One viewer wrote on X/Twitter: "Go Supernan for all the pensioners! Go Tom and Danny she's in the best hands."

We are truly obsessed with Bette and her greatness 👑 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/2w95i8sGRt — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) September 28, 2024

"Oh my goodness, you will never know how much we all love and appreciate you both turning. I've been doing this singy thing for 40 years and no success. Please do it for the wonderful Bette," wrote another fan.

"Absolutely brilliant when you can bring that much joy to an audience you deserve to go through. Fingers crossed for 'Super Nan'," added another fan, while a fourth wrote: "Brilliant love her also becoming a legend."

The Voice UK airs on Saturdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

