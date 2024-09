The Daily Beast

Some of Donald Trump’s aides are not pleased that the twice-fired Corey Lewandowski—known for catering to the former president’s worst instincts—has been welcomed back into the fold, according to The New York Times.Lewandowski, 50, was dumped in 2016 before managing to return to Trump World, then booted again in 2021 for allegedly making inappropriate sexual advances on a campaign donor. “He will no longer be associated with Trump World,” said a spokesperson after the 2021 incident. Yet, there h