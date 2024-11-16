‘The Voice’ Winner Sundance Head Shot in Texas, Wife Offers Hopeful Update After Emergency Airlift

“The Voice” Season 11 winner Sundance Head has been airlifted to a hospital in Texas from his ranch after suffering a gunshot wound, TheWrap has learned.

It does not sound as though the injury is life-threatening at this time, as the bullet supposedly missed his vital organs, according to his wife Misty Head and his team. Additionally, Sundance’s rep tells TheWrap the incident was not self-inflicted, but rather an “accident or nearby hunter’s stray bullet.”

“Prayer Warriors we need y’all. This is Misty — I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers. Sundance has been life flighted with a gunshot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me,” Misty wrote on Facebook on Friday. “They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery. They did get him stable for the flight (per the paramedic) We are on our way to Tyler now. Again this is the only information I have at the time. Please just keep him in your prayers.”

However, she shared a hopeful update following that initial post: “Doctor just called me, bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet. I’m sure she said why, but my head is in a fog right now. Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers.”

Sundance won Season 11 of “The Voice” back in 2016 with fellow country singer Blake Shelton as his coach. He also appeared on “American Idol” Season 6 in 2007.

TMZ was first to report the news.

