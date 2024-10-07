Voices of the Jewish community: One year after the Hamas attack on Israel
An emotional day both overseas and right here at home as we mark one year since the Hamas attack on Israel.
An emotional day both overseas and right here at home as we mark one year since the Hamas attack on Israel.
Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w
Johnson claimed he didn't want to "parse" Eric Trump's inflammatory language despite George Stephanopoulos reading the remarks verbatim.
Donald Trump revealed an unhinged eugenics theory Monday, claiming during a morning rant that some migrants have “bad genes” that make them predisposed to committing murder. Trump spent a good chunk of an interview on the The Hugh Hewitt radio show slamming the policies of his political opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and baselessly accused her of wanting to install a communist government.“She wants to [do] government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed pe
The stock market’s performance bodes well for Harris. While the stats are tantalizing, history isn’t necessarily predictive.
The former Trump attorney slammed the ex-president’s “rhetoric of divisiveness and hate.”
The White House dinged Ron DeSantis for reports the Republican governor of Florida has refused calls from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as officials continue hurricane recovery efforts and prepare for another to make landfall later this week.
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday claimed Donald Trump and his family are now “preparing for civil war.”Scarborough made the alarming assertion on Morning Joe after reacting to a compilation of footage from the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend. Trump told attendees at the rally—which took place at the site where a would-be assassin tried to kill him in July—that his political opponents have stopped at nothing to try and prevent him from returning to the White
Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, is being called out by angry fans over her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.Cooper faced a backlash on social media, with regular listeners of the podcast, known for its frank discussions about sexuality and advice for women, accusing her of peddling propaganda for the Democratic Party nominee.Harris is also getting flak for dodging mainstream media interviews—and hardball questions—and instead plumping for cozy chats with softball ques
Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has been exiled to New Hampshire after parachuting onto this year’s campaign in August and suggesting to people he was plotting a coup, according to a report in The Guardian.After the abrasive Lewandowski returned to the Trump orbit as an unpaid senior adviser, he told people he had been brought back to “run the campaign,” sources told the newspaper. That was false, those sources said, noting Trump merely asked people to find “something for
Maye Musk was called out by attorneys who warned that her post ‘constitutes the solicitation of a crime’
During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed former President Donald Trump’s recent comment about being a protector of women.
Lithuanian customs said it intercepted military supplies leaving the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, bound for Moscow, and gave them to Ukraine.
Ukraine will not extend its gas transit agreement with Russia after it expires at the end of 2024, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday. The two held talks in Uzhhorod in western Ukraine and, according to a Ukrainian official, were focused on infrastructure cooperation, energy security and support for Kyiv's peace plan. "Ukraine once again says it will not continue the transit agreement with Russia after it expires," Shmyhal told a news conference sitting alongside Fico.
Maria Bartiromo pointed out the former first lady's revelation occurred "right before a presidential election."
Queer Eye co-host Jonathan Van Ness had the “surreal” experience of seeing themself in a TV spot attacking Kamala Harris and “they/them” pronouns in support of Donald Trump on Monday—and they’re pretty “upset” about it.“I saw myself in a Trump TV ad today and it’s surreal,” Van Ness wrote in a statement posted to their Instagram, adding that it was “kind of iconic, but mostly very unsettling.” Van Ness, who came out as nonbinary in 2019, is featured in a clip from the PAC ad where they’re chatti
Reince Priebus and Donna Brazile, who have both respectively chaired the Republican and Democrat National Committees, got caught in a fiery debate over what was more harmful for democracy: attempted assassinations or plain lies.The pair were members of a panel on ABC’s This Week Sunday but decided to take over the air time with their heated exchange.When asked by ABC host George Stephanopolous whether it was right that Trump blamed the assassination attempt on the Democrats, Priebus claimed the
An increasingly incoherent and profane former president Donald Trump, 78, is rambling at his rallies at previously unheard-of lengths and showing signs of confusion that could indicate mental decline, according to a New York Times analysis.An average rally speech by the elderly Republican nominee for president—who has promised to release his medical records and cognitive tests and then refused to do so—lasts 82 minutes this election cycle, nearly double the 45 minutes he averaged in 2016, a comp
“You’re not welcome back.”That’s the message the manager of Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Max’s Steaks had for Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, after his campaign held an event outside the restaurant Friday that the eatery was told would be about autism awareness.Mike Sfida—who agreed to hold the event because his niece and nephew have autism—was alarmed when he saw Donald Trump signs being hung outside the beloved North Philly spot on Friday, the Philadelphia Inqui
Trump’s public statements have also become increasingly incoherent.