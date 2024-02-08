New Volcanic Eruption Near Evacuated Icelandic Town

Iceland’s met office reported a new volcanic eruption in the country’s southwestern Reykjanes peninsula early on February 8, north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, where several buildings were destroyed by lava in January.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption occurred northeast of the Sylingarfell mountain at around 5:30 am on Thursday morning.

Footage by Icelandic MP Gisli Olafsson shows thick smoke wafting skyward from the fissure.

The eruptive fissure was said to be about 3 km long, with lava flows being “slightly less” than during an initial eruption on December 18, the met office said.

There was no immediate threat to the town of Grindavik, or the nearby geothermal power plant, according to Iceland’s national broadcaster RUV. Credit: Gisli Olafsson via Storyful