Volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts again but spares the nearby town of Grindavik for now
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the sixth time since December, on Thursday spewing lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The eruption began after 9 pm, and within the hour, a 2.4-mile fissure cut through the Sundhnúkur crater. As news of the eruption spread, hundreds of curious onlookers drove to nearby vantage points for a view of the stunning natural phenomenon. (AP video shot by Marco Di Marco)