Ralph Fiennes: Trigger warnings for ‘soft’ audiences should be ditched

Ralph Fiennes is currently starring in Macbeth alongside Indira Varma - Marc Brenner

Ralph Fiennes has called for trigger warnings to be ditched and said stage performances ought to leave audiences “shocked and disturbed”.

The actor, currently starring in an immersive touring production of Macbeth alongside Indira Varma, said the aspect of surprise is “what makes theatre so exciting”.

Pre-performance trigger warnings for violence, language, loud noises and even references to smoking among other things have become a commonplace fixture of modern theatre.

But Fiennes, 61, has now joined Sir Ian McKellen and Christopher Biggins in calling for them to be scrapped.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show, he was asked if attendees had gone too “soft”.

He said: “I think audiences have. We didn’t used to have trigger warnings. There are very disturbing scenes in Macbeth, terrible murders and things, but I think the impact of theatre is that you should be shocked and you should be disturbed.

“I don’t think you should be prepared for these things and when I was young we never had trigger warnings before a show.”

He added: “Shakespeare’s plays are full of murder and full of horror, and as a young student and lover of the theatre I never experienced trigger warnings like, ‘oh, by the way, in King Lear, Gloucester’s going to have his eyes pulled out’.

“Theatre needs to be alive and in the present. It’s the shock, it’s the unexpected, that’s what makes the theatre so exciting.”

Fiennes raised the issue while appearing on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show - Jeff Overs/BBC

Although he was in favour of ending trigger warnings, he said cautionary notes about strobe lighting and other factors that may harm an individual’s health should remain in place.

Fiennes’s complaints come after Sir McKellen last year criticised “ludicrous” warnings for his play Frank and Percy at The Other Palace in London.

The theatre’s website warned attendees that the show featured strong language, sexual references and discussions of bereavement and cancer.

Executives of London’s Globe Theatre were also rebuked in 2022 after warning ticket holders that a performance of Julias Caesar contained “depictions of war, self-harm and suicide, stage blood and weapons including knives”.

Story continues

The Roman emperor was famously assassinated inside Rome’s Senate House by a group of nobles who feared the dictator had become too powerful.

Actor Christopher Biggins criticised the warning at the time and said: “Do we have to have signs for everything under the sun? It’s a joke. What they are trying to do is insulting to the mentality of theatregoers.”

It’s not just stage shows that issue warnings to audiences.

Ernest Hemingway’s work was given a trigger warning by publishers Penguin Random House over concerns about his “language” and “attitudes”.

A note on the Nobel Prize-winning writer’s reissued debut novel The Sun Also Rises warns readers: “This book was published in 1926 and reflects the attitudes of its time.

“The publisher’s decision to present it as it was originally published is not intended as an endorsement of cultural representations or language contained herein.”

Hemingway’s collection of short stories, Men Without Women, now carries an almost identical warning, differing only by alerting would-be readers to the fact that the book was originally published in 1927.

Last month, the British Film Institute gave James Bond films a blanket trigger warning because the films may “cause offence” to modern viewers. The disclaimer further warns that the films featured in You Only Live Twice and Goldfinger contain examples of language and themes that were “prevalent” in the 1960s.

British Airways passengers have also been given a trigger warning for scenes from the television series The Last of Us.

On the in-flight entertainment system, a black screen with an exclamation mark flashes up, carrying the message: “Warning. Contains an aircraft in distress. Viewer discretion is advised.” The alert relates to a short scene showing a plane crash in the series, set 20 years after a pandemic has turned civilisation on its head.