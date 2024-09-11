Volkswagen is recalling close to 99K electric vehicles due to faulty door handles

Sara Chernikoff, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. is the latest car manufacturer to put out a recall notification for some of its 2021-2024 electric vehicles.

Close to 99,000 ID.4 vehicles are being recalled due to the door opening unexpectedly while driving.

Here is what to know about the vehicle recall published by NHTSA on Sept. 4:

Volkswagen EV recall

The Volkswagen ID.4 EV sport-utility vehicle is the German automaker's new electric car.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Volkswagen would recall 98,806 electric SUVs in order to fix their door handles.

The NHTSA said these vehicles may have been built with door handles that do not meet "factory specifications."

Reuters reported that water can seep into the printed circuit board through the doors leading to malfunctions, subsequently causing the locks on the doors to open.

Check the latest car recalls here: Ford, Toyota, Acura among 141,000 vehicles recalled

How to find out if your car is recalled

The NHTSA said Volkswagen dealers will inspect and replace the door handle and update the vehicle software for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 1, and Volkswagen customer service is reachable at 1-800-893-5298.

Owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Volkswagen recalling SUVs: Nearly 99,000 ID 4 EVs recalled over doors

