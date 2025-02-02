Volodomyr Zelenskyy Calls On Ukraine's Allies To Step Up Support After Latest Russia 'Terror' Attacks

Kevin Schofield
·2 min read
Keir Starmer announced further support for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv last month.
Keir Starmer announced further support for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv last month. via Associated Press

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has has called on Ukraine’s international allies to provide more support to his country following fresh “terrorist” attacks by Russia.

The Ukrainian president said: “Every air defence system, every interceptor missile, means a life saved.”

In the latest wave of violence, Russia launched missiles, drones and aerial bombs at targets across Ukraine.

Three people were killed and 10 wounded, including children, when a residential building in Poltava was hit.

Another six Ukrainians were wounded following attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv.

A drone strike killed one person in Kharkiv, while two more were killed in the Sumy region.

Zelenskyy described the attacks as “another wave of terrorist crimes”.

Posting on X, he said: “Every such act of terror proves that we need greater support in defending against Russian terror.

“Every air defence system, every interceptor missile, means a life saved. It is crucial that our partners take action, fulfill our agreements, and increase pressure on Russia.”

His comments come amid uncertainty over whether or not President Trump will maintain the same level of support for Ukraine as his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump has pledged to end the war, raising fears that Kyiv will be forced to cede territory it has already lost to Russia in order to end the conflict.

Keir Starmer last month announced a “100 year partnership” with Ukraine during his first visit to Kyiv since becoming prime minister.

He annoucned £40 million of UK support for Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery. That comes on top of the £12.8 billion the government has pledged in military and civilian aid since Russia’s invasion nearly three years ago.

The PM said: ”[Vladimir] Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level.”

