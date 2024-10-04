Volodymyr Zhukovskyy continues fight to reinstate driving privileges

Reuters

(Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday that if he is elected in November, no state will be able to ban gasoline-powered cars or trucks, as he seeks to make the future of the auto industry a key campaign issue. Trump is looking to win votes in Michigan, a key swing state in the 2024 presidential election that is home to the Detroit Three automakers. "When I'm president, no state in America will be permitted to ban gas powered cars or trucks, and I guarantee it - no way," Trump said at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan.