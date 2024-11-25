‘Voltron’ Movie At Amazon MGM Studios Adds Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora & John Kim

Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, and John Kim are joining Amazon MGM Studios’ Voltron movie, alongside previously announced stars Daniel Quinn-Toye and Henry Cavill. Rawson Marshall Thurber is directing the from a script he wrote with Ellen Shanman.



Plot details are under wraps, however, Thurber shared a video message with Voltron fans during VoltCon in which he shared: “I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron. In this film, we’re going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots. We’ve reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we’re going to stay true to…those iconic elements that you love, that I love. And I’m so excited to share it with you.”

Producers of the pic are Todd Lieberman via Hidden Pictures, Bob Koplar, Thurber, and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

Oscar nominee and 3x Emmy Award winning actor and producer Brown most recently starred opposite Jeffrey Wright in Amazon MGM’s American Fiction. This January, Brown will star in and executive produce the Hulu drama series Paradise, created by Dan Fogelman. Brown is soon to begin production on Elegance Bratton’s By Any Means with Mark Wahlberg and he recently wrapped production on Hulu’s limited series Washington Black. His additional film credits include Black Panther, Waves and Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. Sterling K. Brown is represented by Jennifer Wiley-Moxley of JWM Entertainment Group, CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Performing artist and songwriter Ora counts over 10 billion global streams and 13 Top 10 U.K. singles, four of which have gone #1. Her feature and TV credits include starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Detective Pikachu, Twist, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, and Descendants: The Rise of Red, which broke records and became Disney Branded Television’s most-viewed Disney Channel Original Movie premiere ever on Disney+ by amassing nearly seven million views within its first three days of streaming. Rita’s additional TV credits include co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and the MTV European Music Awards, serving as a panelist on The Masked Singer U.S. and U.K., and a judge on The Voice Australia. Ora will soon appear in the upcoming films Tin Soldier, alongside Robert De Niro and Jamie Foxx, and He Bled Neon. She is repped by Range Media Partners, CAA for film/TV, Wasserman for music touring, and Permanent Press Media.

Kim currently stars in Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions, the television reimagining of the 1999 feature cult classic. Previously, Kim appeared in the Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, opposite Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice. His other television credits include Ryan Murphy’s FOX series 9-1-1, The CW’s Nancy Drew, and TNT’s The Librarians. Film credits include Netflix’s Purple Hearts, and the Warner Bros.’ thriller The Little Things, opposite Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek. John Kim is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, Buchwald, CBM Management and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

