Volunteer helping people assess storm damage
Canadians from coast to coast will be feeling the effects of an unusually strong and straight jet stream that is set to develop over the Pacific Ocean.
A pineapple express set to bring extreme rainfall and soaring freezing levels to B.C. next week will likely obliterate the snowpack, and increase the flood and landslide threats
Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be feeling the effects of an unusually strong jet stream set to develop over the Pacific. As The Weather Network's meteorologist Nadine Powell tells us, it will be heavy rain and very warm for some, while winter threatens a come-back after a mild stint.
Prime set-up for significant freezing rain across two major Canadian cities. Warnings issued. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Expect another dreary morning commute Friday as fog and rain blanket southern Ontario through the first half of the day
The iconic cone graphic used by the National Hurricane Center to depict the potential path of tropical systems will undergo a noticeable change for the upcoming hurricane season.
Foggy conditions will continue in southern Ontario Thursday, with a few more messy systems in the forecast amid a brief warm-up
Hours of freezing rain made for a traveler's nightmare early Thursday morning, with another round of ice taking aim at eastern Ontario and Quebec for Friday
The bodies of the remaining victims of a landslide in southwestern China were recovered Thursday, bringing the death toll to 44 after four days of searching through the rubble of dirt and crumbled homes, state media said. A preliminary investigation found that the landslide had been triggered by the collapse of a steep clifftop area, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. A strong earthquake also struck western China this week, killing three people in the Xinjiang region in the northwest.
Residents have begun battening down homes and businesses with Tropical Cyclone Kirrily forecast to cross the Australian northeast coast on Thursday, bringing destructive winds and flooding rain. Authorities said the storm system was still tracking west across the Coral Sea and that gusts of 140 kph (87 mph) are forecast as the cyclone crossed the mainland on Thursday night. “It’s still making a pretty direct track for Townsville, but it is picking up speed along with its strength as well,” Miriam Bradbury from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday.
Firefighters in California rescued a woman after they say her vehicle flipped while she was attempting to drive across a fast-moving creek.
Boynton Beach Boulevard is closed at Lawrence Road after a tractor-trailer crash and water main break at the intersection.
Monday was San Diego's wettest January day on record. Long-term climate studies show the region will see fewer days with moderate rainfall.
A prolonged, significant period of freezing rain is forecast in and around Ottawa-Gatineau from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for a vast area encompassing Petawawa east to Montreal, and Maniwaki south to Brockville. The storm could bring five to 10 millimetres of icy precipitation, setting the conditions for dangerous travel and power outages.Freezing rain is predicted to start between 5 and 6 p.m. in Ottawa and fall for the ne
Residents of Alaska’s capital were digging out Wednesday after back-to-back winter storms brought the city’s snowfall totals for the month to near-record levels, leaving some parked cars buried with just side-view mirrors or windshield wipers poking out of the white stuff. The record for January was set in 2009 at 75.2 inches (191 centimeters), said Nathan Compton, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The road, which runs past Dave Harris' home, was closed Wednesday, and crackling could be heard on nearby Mount Juneau.
Last year's extreme weather underscored the importance of the world’s largest land-based carbon sink.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Toronto Pearson International Airport says normal operations have resumed after flights were temporarily grounded on Wednesday due to dense fog in the area. However, the airport says in a social media post that it may take some time for delayed flights to catch up, as the forecast calls for more rain and fog in the area and at other airports. The airport had said earlier that on foggy days, Nav Canada regularly assesses visibility and adjusts hourly flight arrival rates to ma
Heavy rains in Texas on Wednesday closed schools and elevated flooding risks around Houston in another round of soaking downpours that have made for a soggy and dangerous week across large portions of the U.S. A stretch of wet and freezing winter weather has swept away vehicles in San Diego, led to high-water rescues in San Antonio and coated roads with ice in the Midwest. In San Antonio, a police vehicle on Wednesday was stuck on a heavily flooded access road to Interstate 35, with moving water reaching almost to the door handles.
A study by the World Weather Attribution suggests global warming drove recent extreme temperatures and low rainfall over the Amazon River basin. The study examined data from June to November 2023, just as the El Nino was gearing up over the Pacific.