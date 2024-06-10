Volunteer praised for care of retired police dogs

A volunteer who spent almost 12 years dedicating his time to retired police dogs has been thanked for his service.

Terry Grove had looked after the West Midlands Police Retired Dog Benevolent Fund, which ensures retired dogs continue to receive the right care.

Responsibility for it has now been passed to The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA).

"We want to say a huge thank you to Terry, who has done a fantastic job looking after the fund and our dogs," Ch Insp Dan Lowe said.

"He has given up countless hours to ensure our retired dogs get the best care they deserve.

"Terry is invaluable to the dog unit. He cares so much about our dogs that he and his wife have also regularly welcomed police puppies into their home while they are in training.

"We can’t thank him enough for his help and support over the years."

Ch Insp Lowe said West Midlands Police was looking forward to working with the NFRSA, which he described as a "fantastic foundation".

People can also still donate directly to support retired West Midlands Police dogs if they wish.

