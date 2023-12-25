Volunteers answer the Christmas call at Wayside Christian Mission

CBC

Most Maritimers have never thought twice about the plastic, electric candle decorations that set windows aglow in homes across the region at Christmastime. They're, put simply, a beloved tradition.But recently, John Batt did think twice — and he did what any young Maritimer would do: he asked his mother."I figured it was just some sort of '90s trend, but when I was speaking to my mother about this, she was like, 'No, we did this in Saint John, New Brunswick,' for as far as she could remember … g