Volunteers and Coast Guard Rescue Baby Stranded for 3 Days in Remote Area of Greek Island

Volunteers and members of the local coast guard rescued a seven-week-old baby and others who were stranded in a remote area of the Greek island of Tilos for three days, according to the mayor of the island.

This footage by Maria Kamma, the mayor of Tilos, shows a man holding a baby in an inflatable raft. The raft is seen being pulled away from a rocky shore by two men.

Kamma said that the baby and his parents, whom she described as “refugees,” became stranded in a rocky area of Tilos after being left there by “Turkish traffickers.” Storyful has not independently verified this claim.

Kamma posted an additional video to Facebook on Monday, which she said showed the baby after being rescued. She said that the baby is now “calm, safe, dry, clean, [and] properly fed.”

Kamma said: “Good luck, our little one, and may life from now on not be so cruel and unfair to you.” Credit: Maria Kamma via Storyful

