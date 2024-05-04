Volunteers donate 1,500 care packages to inmates at Oklahoma County Detention Center
Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.
The professor had just finished his last class to end a 28-year teaching career at Columbia University. Then police arrested him outside his home.
The wife of a California doctor accused of deliberately driving a car off a cliff with his family inside has begged prosecutors to drop the charges against him, according to US media reports. Dharmesh Patel, 42, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder. Patel, a radiologist, was driving his white 2021 Tesla Model Y along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco, when it plunged several hundred feet off the cliff at Devil's Slide.
Chris Watts has been in prison in Wisconsin since 2018 after murdering his wife, Shanann, and young daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Colorado
Dennis Jones, 55, was found dead in a rural Iowa ditch after being fatally shot in another area, say authorities
Jurors in New Jersey heard the first week of testimony in the case against Christopher Gregor, charged in the murder of his son, Corey Micciolo, 6.
Chad Doerman is accused of murdering his three sons
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and may affect those who have experienced intimate partner violence or know someone who has.The first time Sabrina L'Heureux's ex-partner came at her with a knife was in March 2020.When he attacked her with a different blade a year and a half later, she managed to escape, bruised and bleeding, but with her child.She then spent the next 12 months fearing for their lives while he remained at large.On Wednesday, 47-year-old Paul John MacDonald of Kingst
A 79-year-old man was charged with first degree murder on Monday for allegedly stabbing a woman more than 120 times nearly six decades ago, authorities said.
SURREY, B.C. — Three Indian nationals have been charged with the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a killing last year that threw Ottawa's relationship with New Delhi into disarray. Police say they are investigating if the Indian government was involved, an allegation raised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons last year. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Supt. Mandeep Mooker said in a Surrey, B.C., news conference on Friday that the three men had bee
The sole survivor of the murder-suicide slept through the killings, but says he heard the fire alarm go off in the middle of the night, per court records
Two women were found dead in New Mexico park on Friday and an Amber Alert was issued for a 10-month-old girl who belonged to one of the victims.
Omar Rodriguez, 75, had a long history of menacing neighbors before police say he shot his son’s neighbor to death in 2015, authorities said.
A prominent surgeon in Gaza has died in an Israeli prison after being held for more than four months, according to Palestinian prisoners’ groups, which decried his death as part of a “systematic targeting” of health care workers.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Saing Chhoeun was locked out of his Charlotte, North Carolina, home on Monday as law enforcement with high-powered rifles descended into his yard and garage, using a car as a shield as they were met with a shower of gunfire from the direction of his neighbor's house. As bullets flew just feet away, Chhoeun took out his phone and started live-streaming the standoff between officials and a man wanted for possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and fleeing to elude. By the end
Fraudsters in the U.S. swindled funds that were supposed to buy 12 million face masks for Canadians in the frantic early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new criminal indictment alleges. American authorities this week arrested two residents of New York state, charging them with wire fraud in an alleged $8.2-million US scam. Jonathan Cannon and Julie Dotton are accused of devising a scheme in which they falsely promised millions of masks to a Canadian company that was supplying two provinces. "Th
York police have charged one man and are looking for another, after an officer was hit by a driver during an auto-theft investigation.Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers found two allegedly stolen vehicles near Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive in Toronto, according to a news release issued by York Regional Police Friday. Along with the force's canine unit, the officers tried to arrest the suspects, catching one after a short foot chase, police said. Another suspect got into a vehicle
Fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine were found in his system, the medical examiner said.
If convicted, the 77-year-old New Jersey resident could face up to 20 years in prison, feds say.
WARNING: this story contains distressing details. Ten people were involved in confining, torturing and murdering Tiki Laverdiere in the spring of 2019 in a violent bid to get information on the killing of an Edmonton man, according to court documents. Laverdiere was a close friend of Tristen Cook-Buckle, who was killed in Edmonton on April 5, 2019. Laverdiere travelled to North Battleford for his funeral on a nearby First Nation two weeks later. Her family reported her missing after the funeral