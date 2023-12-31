Volunteers to keep arts centre open for Bromsgrove

The centre is expected to host drama performances, tribute acts, shows and events

Volunteers have come forward to support an arts centre given a new lease of life after a three-year closure.

Bromsgrove Community Arts said it would keep the town's Artrix centre open in 2024 and would contact about 200 people who had expressed interest in helping.

The Artrix is hosting shows from the Core Theatre until March after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found at the Solihull venue.

But the arts group will run the Artrix from April to December 2024.

"We are really pleased to see the Artrix will be open for the rest of 2024 and hopefully on into the future," said Kyle Daisley, who chairs the group.

As well as making sure the Core's use of the Artrix was a success, the group had been working in the background to secure a deal to keep it open, he said.

"It's absolutely fantastic and it's exactly what Bromsgrove needs," he said.

"And I'd just like to say a big thank you to all of the volunteers who have come forward and supported both behind the bar and also front of house during the time that the Core have been here."

Listen on BBC Sounds: Bromsgrove's Artrix to reopen

Mr Daisley said the Artrix would a place for community groups and individuals to hire, while events and performances would also take place. More than 40 bookings have already been made.

"It's going to be a completely voluntary-led facility. Anybody wishing to come forward and support is very much welcome," he said.

"We are going to be seeing a lot of tribute acts and a lot of performances where they have not been able to use other facilities.

"It's fantastic and also offers something for families in Bromsgrove."

In October, several planned shows were moved from the Core to the Slideslow Drive venue which was closed at the time with its owners, the Artrix Holding Trust, seeking a new operator.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk