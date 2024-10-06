Volunteers needed to protect habitat biodiversity

Volunteers are being sought to look after a wildlife habitat in Surrey.

Elmbridge Borough Council wants to establish a team to care for Weybridge Heath.

The authority hopes the group will work to restore the area as open heathland, improving the habitat's biodiversity.

The new volunteer group would join others already working in Esher, Claygate and Oxshott.

Simon Waugh, Elmbridge's portfolio holder for leisure, culture and commercial strategy, said: “We are hugely appreciative of the substantial contribution made by volunteers to preserve and protect our environment.

"They do a fantastic job to help us work for a borough rich in wildlife, valued and enjoyed by many."

More details on volunteering can be found on the council's website, with work on the heath scheduled to take place between 09:30 and 12:30 GMT on 13 November, 11 December and 12 February 2025.

