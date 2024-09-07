Volunteers needed to restore wetland for wildlife

Volunteers have been asked to help restore a natural wetland in the hopes it can encourage more wildlife to venture into the space.

Ham Mere, which is part of Ferry Meadows in Nene Park, Peterborough, has become overgrown with willow and scrub which causes the wetland area to lose moisture.

By using community volunteer conservation sessions in September and early October, Nene Park hopes to restore the area and attract more people to engage with nature.

Duncan Bridges, the head of land and environment at the park, said: "When restoring an area like this, timing is critical," as work needed to be done after the main nesting season, but before winter migrant birds arrived.

To join the sessions, held on Saturdays from 10:00 BST to 12:00, you must be over the age of 12 and should sign up in advance.

Lindsey Holmes, the project manager of Your Community Greenspace, said it was an opportunity for families to connect with each other and the green spaces around them.

She said it also gave youngsters experience working alongside the park's rangers.

"Schools have to cover the basics, but I think sometimes what gets lost in that is perhaps that there are other areas and careers out there," Ms Holmes added.

"I never imagined that I'd be working in the park, I've always been academic and office based. It was through doing my PhD and working on my allotment that I realised outdoor space really suits me.

"No two days are the same, it's always fascinating and enjoyable."

Mr Bridges hoped the restoration project would benefit volunteers as well as new and returning wildlife.

"It's a home for the bird life, the reed warblers and sedge warblers," he said.

"We also get water voles, some otters... and we did have a very tantalising tease this summer, a rare bird - the bitten, called in the area.

"So, one of the big pluses would be if we could get the read back up into a better condition, maybe we can see things in a more regular pattern of use on the site."

