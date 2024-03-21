Volunteers prepare homes for refugees
Volunteers with a Tempe nonprofit set up new homes for refugees.
A London, Ont., woman who lived in Mexico for close to a decade was shot and killed during a roadside robbery while driving home to Canada, according to friends and local news reports. Canadian officials have not yet confirmed the death of Gabriele Schart, but her family and friends have spoken to CBC News. Schart owned the Firefly Cinema and karaoke bar in Zipolite, a town in southern Mexico. The business, founded by Schart about eight years ago, was a popular gathering spot for expatriates and
The 8-year-old daughter of Chelsea Duperon allegedly lay in bed for days wearing a diaper because of her injuries until she died, authorities said
Two British Airways cabin crew members were fired from their positions after they posted a racist video on social media mocking Asian passengers. Holly Walton and Lauren Bray were dismissed from the airline after the video of Walton, first shared on Bray’s Instagram story, went viral on TikTok. In the video, Walton, who is wearing a blue dress and red-tinted glasses on her head, can be seen making slant-eyed gestures and speaking in a mock Chinese accent, saying “Give me wine.”
The teen told police he "would be handcuffed to the bed during the night and frequently during the day," according to a probable cause affidavit
"The word Eskimo can be seen as a derogatory term and a name that the white man gave us," Allen said.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty ImagesA federal judge on Wednesday refused to cut short Michael Cohen’s post-prison monitoring for tax evasion, blasting the disbarred attorney for “perjury”—a revelation that only came out because of Donald Trump’s relentless efforts to discredit his former confidante in a separate court battle.While the matter marks a minor personal setback for Cohen, who must continue to abide by the strict terms of his supervised release, it also calls into question the trustwo
The man in Poland was searching for World War II artifacts but found something much older.
A German federal court said Wednesday it had rejected a woman's appeal of her 14-year sentence for allowing a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband enslaved when they were members of the Islamic State group in Iraq to die of thirst in the sun. The defendant, a German convert to Islam, was convicted in October 2021 of, among other things, two counts of crimes against humanity through enslavement — one case resulting in death — and membership in a terrorist organization abroad. A new sentencing hearing for the woman, identified only as Jennifer W. in line with German privacy rules, ended in August with the 14-year sentence.
Chad Doerman's Miranda rights were violated during his interrogation, a judge ruled
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Noriko Kuwabara was excited to try a new recipe she’d seen on social media for crispy shrimp spring rolls, so she and her husband headed to Costco’s frozen foods aisle. But when she grabbed a bag of farm-raised shrimp from the freezer and saw “Product of India,” she wrinkled her nose. “I actually try to avoid shrimp from India,” said Kuwabara, an artist. “I hear some bad things about how it’s grown there.” She sighed and tossed the bag in her cart anyway. Kuwabara’s dilemma
Illinois State Police are investigating.
Kristel Candelario of Ohio left her daughter to fend for herself when she took off for a 10-day vacation in 2023, say prosecutors
Two young offenders convicted of aggravated assault have been slapped with 18 and 24 months in custody, respectively, just over a year after an attack left a high school student severely injured.Both convicted teens at Wednesday's hearing had pleaded guilty for the attack with weapons, which happened outside Prince of Wales Collegiate on March 9 of last year.The convicted teens cannot be named because they were minors at the time of the assault.A publication ban also covers the facts of the case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker sat on the front row of a packed courtroom Tuesday and watched as a federal judge handed down yearslong sentences to two of the white former Mississippi law enforcement officers who tortured the two Black men last year in a brutal attack that began on the basis of race. After a neighbor complained about them staying in a white woman’s home, the Black men were tortured by people who had sworn an oath to serve and protect them. H
The suspect in an attack and rape of two elderly sisters in Dearborn on Sunday afternoon was arraigned on charges Wenesday. That suspect, Michael Holcomb, 52, from Ecorse, was arraigned on 10 charges on Wednesday afternoon. He was remanded to jail.
The men allegedly involved, identified only as Zhang and Liao, have been charged with fraud after only receiving one $7,200 insurance payout, which will reportedly be seized
REGINA — A woman has received a sentence of more than two years for her role in the death of a Saskatchewan RCMP officer. Const. Shelby Patton, who was 26, was run over and killed in 2021, after pulling over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina. Marlene Velma Louise Pagee received an 821-day sentence this week in Regina provincial court for four offences, including accessory after the fact to manslaughter and theft of a vehicle. Court says the sentence amounts to time
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA Rail train Wednesday morning in the Municipality of Lakeshore.It happened around 6 a.m. near Old Tecumseh Road in the town of Puce.The train was bound for Toronto when it hit what VIA Rail called in a statement a "trespasser.""Our thoughts, of course, are with those affected by this incident," the transportation company sent in an email.Police say the collision happened around 6 a.m. on Wednesday at Old Tecumseh Road
A former Halifax-area school teacher is asking a judge to throw out some of the historical sexual assault charges against him.The lawyer for Jaddus Joseph Poirier, 82, made the request Wednesday morning in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.Two men have accused Poirier of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s when they were boys attending the school where he taught.Poirier is facing three counts of gross indecency, six charges of sexual assault, three of sexual exploitation and two counts each of sexual
Lawrence Russell had two previous convictions for driving under the influence, the sheriff of Edinburgh, Scotland, said.