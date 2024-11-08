Volunteers rally to repair Phoenix home of disabled Navy veteran ahead of Veterans Day

Navy veteran Brian Wallace, 71, was left speechless as volunteers arrived at his Phoenix mobile home on Friday to make critical repairs. Wallace, who suffered a stroke in 2017 that left him unable to maintain the home, watched with gratitude alongside his wife, Carmen. “You guys are doing a great job here,” Wallace said. “They don’t know me, I don’t know them, but they’re bending over backwards to help me—wow.” The couple has lived in their mobile home for over two decades, but keeping it up on a tight budget has been a struggle, especially after the stroke.