Volunteers set up flags for 9/11 memorial in West Sacramento
This week marks the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Monday night, volunteers set up flags in West Sacramento as a tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims.
This week marks the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. On Monday night, volunteers set up flags in West Sacramento as a tribute to the nearly 3,000 victims.
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
Steven Ling has been granted parole after four previous attempts to be freed
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — She was eight months pregnant when she was forced to leave her Denver homeless shelter. It was November.
"Cruise ships should be illegal."
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
Tia Levings entered a fundamental Christian marriage at just 19, and as she looked after the children, her husband chose more rural and more authoritarian congregations for the family. She fled the marriage in 2007 before chronicling her story in a new book – which warns of behind-the-scenes evils hidden within the ‘trad wife’ trend. Sheila Flynn reports
Melissa Jubane's neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, was arrested and charged on Sept. 7, according to authorities
In the final minutes before Eastern Flight 212 crashed in Charlotte, the pilots were engaged in small talk that mostly had nothing to do with flying.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino preacher accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines and similar charges in the United States has been captured, officials said Sunday.
HALIFAX — A sexual offender who fled Canada in 2022 has been extradited from Italy to serve the remainder of his sentence in Canada, Nova Scotia's public prosecution service says.
A Saskatoon man who strangled a mother of nine to death and dumped her body on the edge of town is going to prison.Derek Caron pleaded guilty Sept. 9 in provincial court to manslaughter in the Feb. 1, 2023 death of his wife, Jessica Caron. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder.Judge Natasha Crooks accepted a joint sentencing submission of 18 years from defence lawyer Tanis Talbot and prosecutor Sheryl Fillo. The sentence is for the manslaughter and for dumping her body. Caron
K-9 Horus died of heat exposure June 20