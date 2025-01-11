Volunteers sought to guide conservation charity

Passionate volunteers are being sought to help guide the strategic direction of a conservation charity on the Isle of Man.

The Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) is looking for new trustees and a secretary to "help shape the future of wildlife on the island".

Chairman of the Board of Trustees Simon Cain said the organisation's charitable work had expanded "significantly" over the last five years.

The volunteers would meet four times a year and provide governance to ensure it remained "effective, sustainable and able to deliver its vital work", he said.

'Restore Manx nature'

Founded in 1973, MWT aims to protect the island's environment and create more spaces for nature, with the charity managing 29 nature reserves covering 400 acres (162 hectares).

Mr Cain said: "Work to conserve and restore Manx nature has become increasingly more important and relevant for people and organisations on the Isle of Man."

"We are now seeking new trustees for our council to help steer our future trajectory."

Responsibilities include developing a long-term strategy, ensuring financial stability of MWT and protecting and managing the property of the charity.

The charity said it was looking for people from "diverse professional backgrounds", but in particular those with experience in conservation, law or finance were encouraged to apply.

The secretary, in addition to acting as a trustee, would work to ensure meetings were well-organised, and legal and regulatory requirements were met.

Applications for the voluntary positions are open until 16 January and those who take on the roles would serve for three years.

