Volusia County deputy hit by van while responding to crash

Storyful

A Florida deputy is being praised for saving the life of a six-month-old baby, after pulling the infant from a crashed car and reviving her, as her mother looked on in anguish.On February 8, Sgt Dave Musgrove’s cruiser was passed by a speeding motorcycle. Seconds later, it crashed into the car carrying baby Lola, her sister, and her mother.Bodycam footage released by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office shows the horrific scene that greeted Musgrove, when he found the motorcyclist’s dead body on top of Lola’s baby seat, the infant trapped and unconscious inside.After removing Lola’s sister and giving her to a motorist he asked for help, Musgrove managed to free Lola, as her panicked mother screamed and cried. He then performed chest compressions until he could see Lola was breathing again.Lola has been having treatment since the near-fatal crash, her family told WINK News.Her grandfather, Tim Foley, told the outlet she has been having less frequent seizures, and “the mobility in her legs and arms has improved.”“Her color’s better," Foley said, "and a lot of the swelling on the side of her head has gone down. We’re just really encouraged at this point.”Sheriff Bill Prummell praised Musgrove’s intervention. “His poise and calm demeanor in a scene of chaos and tragedy ultimately saved the life of a beautiful child,” he said. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful