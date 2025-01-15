Volusia County rejects development moratorium to address flooding

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “all-time expert” on wildfire prevention, grimly predicted Monday that in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, “many more” bodies will be found. On Newsmax, the president-elect reacted to the series of fires that have wreaked havoc on the L.A. area since last week, saying he believed the fires were more destructive than if a nuclear weapon had been detonated. “We’re going to do things with Los Angeles,” Trump told anchor Rob Schmitt over the phone. “You kno