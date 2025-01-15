Volusia County rejects development moratorium to address flooding
Volusia County rejects development moratorium to address flooding
Volusia County rejects development moratorium to address flooding
These Canadian CL-415 aircrafts, also known as amphibious water bombers, have been on the front lines fighting the wildfires blazing through California
The polar vortex will soon elongate over North America with a dangerous cold moving into sections of Canada and the U.S.
With high property values, catastrophic damage, and lost economic activity, the Los Angeles wildfires could cost up to $275 billion. Here's who pays.
John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources of Canada, says a volcano located 500 kilometres off the coast of B.C. could erupt this year, and it's an exciting opportunity for scientists to observe its impacts.
As January brings the ice and snow, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
Aircraft battling fires raging through the Los Angeles area are dropping more than water: Hundreds of thousands of gallons of hot-pink fire suppressant ahead of the flames in a desperate effort to stop them before they destroy more neighborhoods.
It may come as a bit of a shock that Toronto has seen more snowfall than Canada's usual top suspect for the highest accumulation at this point in the winter
When will human civilization end for 8.2 billion Earthlings? It could be happening right now
Canadian crews are being put to use in the battle against wildfires that are devastating parts of Los Angeles, in a deployment that demonstrates Canadian expertise and sovereignty, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said.
Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 30 to 40+ cm kick off the work week in Ontario. Snow squall warnings are in effect
Donald Trump, a self-proclaimed “all-time expert” on wildfire prevention, grimly predicted Monday that in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, “many more” bodies will be found. On Newsmax, the president-elect reacted to the series of fires that have wreaked havoc on the L.A. area since last week, saying he believed the fires were more destructive than if a nuclear weapon had been detonated. “We’re going to do things with Los Angeles,” Trump told anchor Rob Schmitt over the phone. “You kno
As uncontrolled blazes have turned large swaths of Los Angeles into hellscapes the last week, Associated Press photographers have been on the frontlines. Balancing the need for safety with the risks of getting close to wildfires, these photojournalists have also had to manage their emotions. Seeing unimaginable destruction and suffering is hard.
Fourteen king penguins, a species known to walk long distances in the wild to find open water, kicked off their annual walk at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo for the 13th year. The walk had been delayed by warm weather and winds.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Additional water tankers and scores of firefighters arrived at the Los Angeles area on Monday ahead of fierce winds that were forecast to return and threaten the progress made so far on two massive infernos that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.
Here is an update on the continued wildfire danger in Southern California this week. This is from our Jan. 13 newscast at noon.
TORONTO — Automakers in Canada are calling for the end of electric vehicle sales mandates because of the sudden pause of federal EV incentives and what they say is the slow build-out of charging infrastructure.
What is the polar vortex? It’s a wintertime mainstay capable of flooding Canada with some of the world’s coldest air
Transport Canada says over 546,000 vehicle incentives have been granted since the program's launch in 2019.
What you can expect into Monday’s MLK holiday.