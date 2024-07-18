Von der Leyen’s second term as EU president could be in jeopardy after Covid vaccine ruling

Ursula von der Leyen's attempt for a second term as European Commission chief has encountered a significant setback after a top EU court determined she was not sufficiently transparent with the public regarding Covid-19 vaccine contracts.

This after the EU's Court of Justice ruled against the Commission’s decision to redact large parts of the contracts before making them available, just 24 hour before the European Parliament will vote on the exension of Von der Leyen’s mandate as the EU's President.

According to a press release published by the court on Wednesday, the EU Commission, led by Von der Leyen "did not give the public sufficiently wide access to the purchase agreements for Covid-19 vaccines"

The statement says that in 2020 and 2021, the EU Commission concluded purchase agreements for Covid-19 vaccines with "some pharmaceutical undertakings" resulting in the quick release of some €2.7 billion for the purchase of "more than one billion doses of vaccine."

The commission failed to show how divulging indemnification details would harm the commercial interests of the pharmaceutical groups supplying the vaccines, the EU General Court ruled.

It also failed a "public interest" test by keeping secret the names of the EU officials involved, the court said.

The issue may influence MEPs voting for the extension of Von der Leyen's second term as EU Commission President.

She needs 361 of the 720 MEP votes to secure her job.

Complex rules

If approved by MEPs on Thursday, Ursula von der Leyen will serve as the President of the European Commission for the next five years.



