Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits wants to help you prepare EVERYTHING for your next holiday meal
((SL Advertiser)) For more information about Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits call 480-917-2525 or visit www.vonhansonsmeats.net
((SL Advertiser)) For more information about Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits call 480-917-2525 or visit www.vonhansonsmeats.net
Donald Trump appears to have debuted a new look—and the reviews it’s getting on social media are less than glowing. Trump’s signature hairstyle—golden, puffed-up, and tightly coiffed—has been an iconic part of his brand since long before he stepped into the political arena. But a new video of the president-elect circulating on social media seems to show him with a totally different do. In a clip posted by one of Trump’s supporters at his golf club in Palm Beach, his mane appears to be more compa
The Trump-taunting term went viral on social media.
Molly Burgess knew something had happened to her 11-year-old son as soon as she saw him.He had just arrived home from school and was visibly upset. His face was red and he burst into tears. She took him into her arms and realized he was very cold and wet. Mark had left school last Tuesday wearing only a T-shirt and his indoor shoes. His jacket, hat, winter boots and backpack were all left in his locker at Barnhill Memorial School, a middle school on Saint John's west side. According to Environme
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching family photo to mark the festive season
Did we write an entire post for folks who hate people? Why yes, we did.
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
Photos of Sydney Sweeney wearing a bikini recently went viral. Then she hit back at body shamers.
The GOP ex-lawmaker also slammed the Republican Party for being unified by just one thing.
35-year-old guest was on Royal Caribbean cruise with fiancé and son
Miley Cyrus shared a photo on Instagram wearing absolutely nothing save for an Alexander McQueen camel shearling stole wool peacoat that nailed two big trends.
The president-elect has teased it before, albeit under the cover of "jokes."
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
Remember when Kardashian modeled a fur bikini back in 2015?
Alice Bedwell said she was at Town Beach in Australia when she recorded dramatic video of the encounter between the two powerful animals.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday suggested a missile 'duel' with the United States that would show how Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile could defeat any U.S. missile defence system. Addressing Western scepticism about the Oreshnik, Putin suggested that both sides select a designated target to be protected by U.S. missiles. "We're ready for such an experiment," Putin said.
Luke Ford is facing 16 years in prison after 19 guilty convictions on sex crimes charges
"My first reaction was one of shock and confusion, as I thought it was a huge decision that we should have discussed together," the bride wrote on Reddit
His Majesty King Charles III has two sentimental photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on show at his Highgrove residence – take a look
And there's already a short list of countries that he might go to.
The "Late Show" host soaked up the applause.