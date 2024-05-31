Am I registered to vote? How to prepare for July 4 election

Britain will head to the polls on July 4 for the general election, the first national vote since Boris Johnson triumphed for the Conservatives in 2019.

Here, The Telegraph sets out everything you need to know about how to vote before heading to the polling station in your area.

Am I registered to vote?

You can check if you are on the electoral register by contacting your local electoral registration office.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

The deadline for registering to vote in the general election is June 18 at 11.59pm. However, there is a separate deadline for applying for a postal vote.

What time do polling stations open?

Polling stations will be open on July 4 from 7am to 10pm.

Where is my polling station?

Local electoral registration offices can provide information about where the nearest polling station is – but voters are also sent a poll card that says when the vote is and which station to attend.

How to vote in person

Since May 2023, voters in England and Wales have needed to provide a form of photographic ID at the ballot box. Voters in Northern Ireland also need to do so.

For the general election, voters will need to show a form of identification such as a driving licence, passport or blue badge in order to be able to cast their vote.

There is no requirement for photographic ID in Scotland.

Certain travel passes can be used as valid photographic ID.

The name on the ID must match the name provided on the electoral register, otherwise, a voter can bring a document with them to the polling station that proves they have changed their name.

Voters are also able to apply for a free voter authority certificate (VAC) either online or by post if they do not have an accepted photographic ID available.

Can I vote online?

No, you cannot vote in the general election online.

Experts say that security and anonymity concerns make it difficult to implement an online voting system.

How to apply for a postal vote

Anyone who wishes to apply for a postal vote must have done so before 5pm on June 19.

The process can be done online here.

How to vote by proxy

You are able to get someone else to vote on your behalf if you cannot attend a polling station in person, are registered as an overseas voter, have a medical issue or disability, and cannot vote in person because of work or military service.

To apply to vote by proxy, you must have done so before 5pm on Wednesday June 26. You must also be registered to vote by 11:59pm on Tuesday June 18.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, you can apply online. For Scottish elections, you need to download a form and return it to your local electoral registration office.

You may be able to put in an application for an emergency proxy vote up until 5pm on July 4 in certain cases including lost photographic ID or a medical emergency.

Your chosen proxy must be someone you trust to vote on your behalf; they must be registered to vote and can do so at the polling station on your poll card.

